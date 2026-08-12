Entrepreneur and actor Parul Gulati has spoken about how her experience as a founder shaped her approach to Traitors Season 2, a strategy driven reality show that demanded sharp instincts and calculated thinking. Gulati said the lessons she learned in business, including reading people, staying composed under pressure and making tough decisions, became her biggest strengths on the show.

Parul Gulati on Traitors Season 2, “Strategy always outweighs luck”

Reflecting on the similarities between entrepreneurship and competitive reality television, Gulati said, “As a founder, I’ve learned that reading people is just as important as reading numbers. Data can guide you, but understanding human behaviour often determines the outcome.”

She said building a business taught her to trust her instincts while remaining open to changing strategies when situations evolved. “Entrepreneurship prepares you to negotiate under pressure, make decisions with limited information, and take calculated risks. Those are exactly the skills you need in a strategy driven environment,” she said.

Gulati said resilience is another quality both worlds demand. “Not every decision works in your favour, but every setback teaches you something valuable. The key is to adapt quickly rather than dwell on what went wrong,” she said.

Rejecting the idea that success is purely driven by fortune, she added, “People often credit luck, but I believe strategy always outweighs luck. Luck may open a door, but it’s your preparation, mindset and decisions that determine how far you go.”

For Gulati, entrepreneurship has been more than building a business, it has been a masterclass in leadership, negotiation and understanding people. Whether scaling a company or navigating the dynamics of Traitors Season 2, she said her philosophy remains unchanged, trust instincts, embrace calculated risks and remember that lasting success is built on strategy, not chance.

Also Read: The Traitors Season 2 trailer: Karan Johar drops trailer of the next season featuring a new set of 21 celebrity contestants in another ruthless game of trust and betrayal

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