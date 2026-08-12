Awarapan 2 could become Emraan Hashmi’s BIGGEST opener; trade hails his return to mass cinema: “Youngsters have heard about the LEGEND of Emraan Hashmi, but they haven’t experienced him in that avatar on the big screen”

Emraan Hashmi began his career with Footpath (2003), in which he stole the thunder, despite being in a supporting role. His next film, the erotic musical thriller Murder (2004), was a huge hit and made him a household name. He then starred in several memorable films and his track record got a boost when Murder 2 (2011) opened at Rs. 7.10 crores. The Dirty Picture (2011) had an opening of Rs. 9.54 crores while Raaz 3 (2012)’s first day collections were a huge Rs. 10.47 crores. From here, his track record got affected, though in between, he was seen in the multi-starrer Baadshaho (2017). It opened at Rs. 12.60 crores and is his biggest opener to date. Trade experts feel that his upcoming film, Awarapan 2, has the potential to beat Baadshaho’s day 1 figure.

Awarapan 2 could become Emraan Hashmi’s BIGGEST opener; trade hails his return to mass cinema: “Youngsters have heard about the LEGEND of Emraan Hashmi, but they haven’t experienced him in that avatar on the big screen”

Trade veteran Taran Adarsh said, “It’s good to see Emraan back in action. At one point in time, he was riding a very successful wave. Then, suddenly, there was a dip. But now, it’s good to see the return of those days when his films used to get a strong initial. It’s happening again with Awarapan 2.”

When asked if Awarapan 2 can emerge as his highest opener, he replied, “Yes, there’s a possibility and that too despite solid competition from Batwara 1947, a film featuring big names like Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi. It’s a feat.”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, explained, “There’s tremendous demand for Awarapan 2 among the youth. The youngsters have heard about the legend of Emraan Hashmi, but they haven’t experienced him in that avatar on the big screen. They are eager to see him in a mass-appealing role, and Awarapan 2 is the apt film for that.”

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal opined, “I find him to be a very decent actor. But he went and picked some wrong films. There are two actors for whom I feel very bad – Emraan Hashmi and Shahid Kapoor. Both are highly talented, but due to some bad choices, their track record suffered.”

He added, “A good script and good music will always help a film become a super-hit. Saiyaara is a great example of that. This year, Main Vaapas Aaunga also benefited from the same factors. Though it initially had a very slow start, it later picked up and how. Sadly, our filmmakers often give less importance to both a good script and good music.”

Atul Mohan stated, “If audiences like an actor in a certain image, it is important for that actor to do films in that space. Emraan reached a different level, thanks to the kind of films he did. But then he started doing arty films. He had a set audience, and that fan base exists even today. The fact that it still exists shows that people continue to love him and have expectations from him. So, he’s doing the right thing by working in a film like Awarapan 2.”

Also Read: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi takes 20% lead over Sunny Deol in Twitter poll; Awarapan 2 likely to open 2x higher than Batwara 1947

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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