The actress made the revelation during a conversation with comedian Aditya Kulshreshtha in the Karan Johar-hosted reality series.

Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise had a crush on her on The Traitors Season 2: “I would’ve shown you his videos”

The Traitors Season 2 is already generating buzz ahead of its release, with several clips and glimpses from the Karan Johar-hosted reality series making their way online. Among the moments that have caught attention is a conversation featuring Mallika Sherawat, in which the actress claimed that Hollywood star Tom Cruise had a crush on her.

Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise had a crush on her on The Traitors Season 2: “I would’ve shown you his videos”

The upcoming Amazon Prime Video reality series features a prominent lineup of contestants, including Shweta Tiwari, Krystle D’Souza, Shalini Passi, Rhea Chakraborty and Abhishek Malhan, among others. In a clip from the show, Mallika is seen interacting with comedian and fellow contestant Aditya Kulshreshtha when the conversation turns to crushes.

Aditya asked Mallika, "Have you ever had a crush on anyone? No. Or everyone has had a crush on you?" Responding to the question, Mallika said, "Everyone has had a crush on me. Tom Cruise has had a crush on me recently. I’m not lying. If I had a phone, I would’ve shown you his videos." The conversation then continued as Aditya asked the actress about the kind of videos she allegedly received from the Hollywood star. Mallika replied, "No, when we were partying together and all. He’s fabulous."

Wow 😲 #MallikaSherawat getting Dm's of #TomCruise. That was little bit unexpected, but again with Mallika nothing unexpected. She's saying tom is fabulous, even peacock agrees in the background 😅#TheTraitorsOnPrime #TheTraitors2 pic.twitter.com/KKWqnLHEHu — Max (@Mad_Max69ton) August 11, 2026



Mallika’s comments have since surfaced on social media and sparked curiosity among viewers ahead of the premiere of The Traitors Season 2. However, as of now, Tom Cruise or his team has not made any public comment or issued a response regarding the actress’s claims.

The revelation is also among several candid moments expected to feature in the second season of The Traitors. The reality series will see its contestants navigate alliances, deception and challenges while attempting to identify the Traitors among them.

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors Season 2 is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. With a diverse mix of television personalities, actors, social media creators and other public figures in the lineup, the season has already generated considerable anticipation among reality show viewers.

As the premiere approaches, Mallika Sherawat’s claim about Tom Cruise is likely to remain one of the more talked-about moments from the upcoming season, although the Hollywood actor’s side has yet to comment on the statement.

Also Read: Mallika Sherawat recalls Cannes controversy over her ‘dangerously low-cut blouse’; says, “And now… it’s normal”

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