Singer AR Ameen, son of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, has spoken about the car accident he was involved in in Chennai early Monday morning. Ameen and his friend sustained minor injuries in the accident and were taken to a hospital for medical attention. The singer has now shared an update with his followers, assuring them that everyone involved in the incident is safe.

A.R. Rahman’s son AR Ameen speaks after Chennai car accident, says family’s prayers “continue to guide and protect” him

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ameen recalled the accident and said he was travelling in the passenger seat of his friend's car when the incident took place while they were on their way to the airport.

He wrote, “Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend's car when we got into a minor accident. By God's grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for His grace and protection over all of us (sic).”

Ameen also acknowledged the messages and prayers he received from his family, friends and well-wishers following the accident. The singer expressed gratitude for the support and said the incident had reinforced his belief in the values and guidance passed down to him by his family.

“It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma's, my dad's, and GV Anna's prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me. Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care, and support (sic),” Ameen wrote.

The accident took place in Chennai in the early hours of Monday. According to the details available, Ameen and his friend were taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries. A passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision was also reportedly injured. There have been no reports of life-threatening injuries among those involved.

Ameen's latest update is likely to come as a relief to those who were concerned after news of the accident emerged.

Also Read: A.R. Rahman’s son injured in car accident in Chennai, discharged from hospital: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.