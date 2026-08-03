The nostalgic short film, directed by Shashwat Dwivedi, premieres on August 6 on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel with a story celebrating different emotions.

Longtime friends and acclaimed filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap have come together for a special collaboration as presenters of the coming-of-age short film Bobby Beauty Parlour. Timed to coincide with Friendship Week, the film is set to premiere on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel on August 6 at midnight.

Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap reunite to present coming of age short Bobby Beauty Parlour during Friendship Week

Directed by Shashwat Dwivedi, Bobby Beauty Parlour tells the story of childhood best friends Eelu and Manu, who spend one final afternoon together before life takes them in different directions. Set largely inside a neighbourhood beauty parlour, the short captures the innocence of adolescence as the duo spend their time drinking, napping, arguing, and trying to hold on to a friendship that is about to change forever.

The collaboration also marks a rare creative coming together between Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap, whose friendship dates back to their university days in Delhi. While Kashyap has been curating content for the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel, Bobby Beauty Parlour has been backed by producer Ranjan Singh and curated by the filmmaker.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Imtiaz Ali said, “The most spectacular moments of life don’t scream, but remain a part of our character forever. It is such moments that make Bobby Beauty Parlour charming. The film got me remembering my own small hometown, my adolescent decisions and friends that I always carried with me.”

The short has been produced by Janhavi Asthana, who has also co-written and served as the cinematographer for the film, alongside Ranjan Singh and Anurag Kashyap. The cast features Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj, and Preeti Kochar.

Speaking about the project, Anurag Kashyap described it as a heartfelt coming-of-age tale. “About friendship, aspirations and growing up. And the best part is the producer Janhavi is also the co-writer and shot the film. Director Shashwat, is someone that started out with me whose growth has been so much and feels so personal.”

Producer Ranjan Singh highlighted the film's successful festival run and its timely release during Friendship Week. “Bobby Beauty Parlour is an acclaimed short which has travelled to many festivals across the world. Essentially a heart-warming story about friends, life and its realities, it fits perfectly for a friendship week release.”

Director Shashwat Dwivedi expressed his excitement about the film reaching audiences through YouTube while reflecting on the personal significance of the collaboration. “Bobby Beauty Parlour has been an amazing experience for me, especially because of the people involved it in. I'm glad the film is releasing on YouTube, given I've learnt so much of my filmmaking through the platform, it feels good to give something back for a change. It's also tough to believe that two of my favourite film makers are presenting the film, both of whom have had a great impact on my life. I really hope it reaches a wide audience and people start missing their friends after watching it,” he added.

With its themes of nostalgia, friendship, and the inevitable transition into adulthood, Bobby Beauty Parlour aims to strike an emotional chord with viewers when it debuts exclusively on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel during Friendship Week.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali and MahaveerJain to introduce a new face as the female lead in hilarious friendship film Side Heroes

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