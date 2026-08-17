Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his and son Abhishek Bachchan’s shared love for sports and the amusing measures they take to watch late-night matches without disturbing the family. The veteran actor made the revelation during his hosting stint on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he and Abhishek Bachchan watch late-night sports without disturbing Jaya Bachchan: “Kabhi-kabhi headphones lagakey sunte hain”

While interacting with a contestant, Amitabh spoke about his keen interest in sports with Abhishek. He said, “Abhishek aur main joh hain, khel main bahut dilchaspi rakhtein hain.” (Abhishek and I take a very keen interest in sports.)

The conversation then turned to the familiar situation of watching matches late at night while other family members are asleep. When the contestant asked whether Jaya Bachchan objects to watching matches at home, Amitabh confirmed that it happens in their household as well.

Explaining how they manage to continue watching their favourite games, Amitabh said, “Bilkul aisa hi hota hain, Sir. Toh humne thodisi akalmandi ki, ek alag TV humne lagwaliya apne, aur unko boldete hain, aap jaiye bahut der hogai hain, aap jaake sojaiye, toh woh jaake sojate hain, aur humlog idhar dekhte hain raat bhar.”

He further revealed that they also take precautions to ensure the sound from their television does not disturb Jaya or anyone else. “Aur kyunki awaaz joh hain wo neeche na jaaye, taaki unko disturbance ho, kabhi-kabhi headphones lagakey sunte hain, dekhte hain ya phir volume kam rakhtein hain,” he said.

However, maintaining silence becomes difficult when their favourite team wins. Amitabh humorously described how he and Abhishek sometimes end up shouting in excitement despite their efforts to stay quiet.

“Kyuki bhaisahab aisa hota haina, jab humlog koi sports dekhte hai, toh agar humari team jeet jaati hai toh… YEAHHHHHH… aise karkey chillate hain, toh yeh awaaz sunkar ke unlog uthjaatein hain ki kya hua, kuch gadbad hogaya kya.. hume khetein hain ki humara goal hogaya hai, ya humne chakka mara hai,” he said.

The anecdote offered a glimpse into the Bachchan family’s shared enthusiasm for sports, while also highlighting the lengths Amitabh and Abhishek go to in order to enjoy their late-night matches without disturbing the rest of the household.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan recalls Dharmendra’s “open-door” hospitality on KBC 18: “He had such a massive heart”

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