Amitabh Bachchan recalled Dharmendra’s open-door hospitality on KBC 18, sharing how his home welcomed villagers and others with love and warmth.

Amitabh Bachchan recently revisited a warm memory of his late friend and longtime co-star Dharmendra while hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Remembering the veteran actor’s generosity and grounded nature, Bachchan shared how Dharmendra’s home was always open to people, including those who travelled from his village in Punjab.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Dharmendra’s “open-door” hospitality on KBC 18: “He had such a massive heart”

According to Bachchan, Dharmendra’s hospitality was so unrestricted that people would often enter his house freely and make themselves comfortable. The anecdote offered a glimpse into the actor’s personality away from the spotlight, particularly his connection to his roots and his willingness to welcome people with warmth.

Recalling one such incident, Bachchan said, “Let me tell you another thing about his house. Their home was a ‘free for all’ whoever came, it was like their own house! I remember one day Dharam ji came home and saw 4-5 men walking up the stairs. So he asked them, ‘Who are you? What are you doing here?’ They said they had come from the village.”

Bachchan explained that Dharmendra initially assumed that his wife had invited the visitors. However, the actor himself apparently had no idea how many people would arrive at his home. “Dharmendra assumed that his wife had probably invited them! He himself didn’t even know how many people were coming and going in his house and always welcomed everybody with love and warmth. He had such a massive heart,” Bachchan recalled.

Amitabh Bachchan remembered Dharmendra’s simplicity

After Dharmendra’s death, Bachchan had written an emotional note remembering his friend not only for his screen presence but also for his simplicity and warmth. He described him as “the epitome of greatness” and praised the “largeness of his heart” that remained a defining part of his personality.

Bachchan also recalled how Dharmendra remained connected to his Punjabi roots despite spending decades in the Hindi film industry. “He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament, unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade. The fraternity underwent changes, not him,” he had written.

He further remembered Dharmendra’s “smile,” “charm” and “warmth”, describing the way he extended that affection to everyone around him as “a rarity in the profession.”

Bachchan concluded the tribute with the words, “The air about us swings vacant, a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus.”

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan offers a poignant tribute to Dharmendra: “He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from”

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