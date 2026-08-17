Govinda has received support from former actor Somy Ali amid renewed attention on his personal life and his relationship with wife Sunita Ahuja. The controversy gained momentum after Govinda was seen with his younger co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, leading to speculation about tension between the actor and his wife.

Somy Ali defends Govinda amid Sunita Ahuja’s ‘sugar daddy’ comment; says, “Talent doesn’t have an expiration date”

Somy, who has known Govinda both personally and professionally, took to Instagram to share several throwback pictures with the actor. She spoke about his personality and defended his decision to continue working despite the criticism surrounding his age and professional choices.

“I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it's necessary. I have known Govinda personally and professionally, which is why I can say a few things about him from both ends. Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry,” Somy wrote.

She also stressed that there was nothing wrong with an older actor working alongside younger actresses. “I have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita. However, there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actress. Talent doesn't have an expiration date,” she said.

Somy further argued that actors should be respected for continuing to work when opportunities are limited. She said an actor's worth should not be judged by age or the age of their co-star, but by their talent, professionalism and determination.

The controversy began after Govinda arrived at the airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star from the upcoming film Roopa. Sunita later spoke to paparazzi and referred to Govinda as a “sugar daddy”. Govinda subsequently responded by asking Sunita to stay within her limits and objected to the language used against him.

Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Also Read: Somy Ali says Chupp forced her to confront her deepest wounds; says, “It became the beginning of my purpose”

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