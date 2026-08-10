Amitabh Bachchan calls out Preity Zinta on KBC over unanswered birthday wishes: “You didn’t even respond to me once”

Amitabh Bachchan recently had a playful exchange with Preity Zinta on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati when the actor appeared on the show alongside Sunny Deol. The two actors were guests on the quiz show to promote their upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947. During the interaction, Bachchan brought up an old birthday wish for Preity and jokingly complained that she had never responded to his messages.

Amitabh Bachchan calls out Preity Zinta on KBC over unanswered birthday wishes: “You didn’t even respond to me once”

In a new promo from the episode, Amitabh told Preity, “I have a huge complaint with you. I wish you on your birthday on January 31 every year and you didn't even respond to me once.” Preity responded with a cheeky explanation, saying, “Nahi, Amit ji, I always respond to you…but after a week.”

Bachchan then brought up an old social media post in which he had wished Preity on her birthday while also pointing out that she had not replied to him. His post read, “Preity Zinta wherever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms...ha ha...a very happy birthday...love and happiness.”

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The light-hearted conversation between the two actors had the audience laughing and offered a glimpse into their friendly equation. Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta have previously shared screen space in several films, including Armaan, Lakshya , Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, The Last Lear and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote Batwara 1947, which is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film explores the human cost of one of the most significant events in the country's history and is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film marks his reunion with Sunny Deol after their collaborations on Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak: Lethal. Preity plays a key role in the film and is returning to the screen after nearly five years. Her last full-fledged Hindi film role was in Bhaiaji Superhit, which also featured Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol, meanwhile, has continued his run on the big screen, with recent appearances including Border 2, Jaat and Ikka.

Also Read : Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol join Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 premiere

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