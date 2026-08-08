Earlier in the week, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol were expected to grace Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947. The news has now been confirmed, as the three actors will be seen sharing the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan in the opening episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.

Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol join Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 premiere

The much-awaited new season of the popular quiz-based reality show is set to begin with a star-studded premiere featuring Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta, along with Sunny Deol, who will make his debut on the KBC hot seat. The trio will be joined by the show's legendary host Amitabh Bachchan.

Season 18 of KBC has been designed around the theme 'Sochna Padega', which focuses on the importance of applied knowledge, thought and quick thinking. The makers have now released a new promo offering a glimpse of the interaction between Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan.

In the promo, Aamir can be seen questioning the megastar about the show's new theme. He asked, “Aapne kaha hain aapke promo main ‘Sochna Padega,’ toh kya sochna padega?”

Responding with his trademark wit, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Itna aasan nahi honewala hain, kyunki sochna padta hai na bhaisahab.”

Aamir quickly responded, “Sochna Padega, Sir waakai sochna padega.”

The grand premiere promises a mix of star appearances, nostalgia and quiz-based challenges as KBC returns with its 18th season. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on Monday, August 10, at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he has worn the same tinted glasses for 25 years: “Humari aankh joh hai woh vrudhawastha mein pahonch gayi”

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