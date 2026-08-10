Akshay Oberoi was visibly moved by Rocking Star Yash’s heartfelt words during the trailer launch of their much-awaited film Toxic. The actor, who is making his debut in the South Indian film industry with the Geetu Mohandas directorial, will be seen in a darker avatar, taking on a negative role and performing high-octane action sequences.

Akshay Oberoi gets emotional after Yash praises his performance in Toxic; says, “Hearing this from yash means the world to me”

At the trailer launch event, Yash spoke about Akshay’s journey with Toxic and his growing popularity in Karnataka. While praising his performance, Yash said, “Akshay, you have become like a part of Karnataka. You have become very popular. Every time you speak in the press about me, I get scared, asking myself, ‘Am I so good?’ Akshay is talking about me as if sometimes you look at yourself in others and you learn a lot from them. Thank you for making me so special. You are a wonderful actor and you have nailed it. I’ve learned so much from you. You have been telling me about learning from me, but I’ve learned so much from you, and that is for you to know.”

Yash’s words had a strong emotional impact on Akshay, who has frequently spoken about his admiration for the superstar and his experience of working alongside him in Toxic. Coming from an actor whom he deeply respects, the appreciation became a memorable moment in his journey.

Talking about the praise, Akshay Oberoi said, “There are moments in an actor’s journey when you genuinely don’t know how to react because some words hold a lot of weight. This was one of those moments for me. Yash is someone I have immense respect for, not just as an actor but as a person and as someone who has created such a powerful space for himself through his work. I have always believed that when you work with people who are truly great at what they do, you learn simply by observing them. That has been my experience on Toxic. I have spoken about Yash because I genuinely feel inspired by him, and to hear him say that he has learned something from me was incredibly humbling. Yash, whose work i have admired, turns around and tells you that your performance has taught him something, that stays with you. His words made me emotional because they came from a place of genuine respect”.

With Toxic, Akshay is entering a new phase in his career. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film gives him an opportunity to explore a negative character while also taking on demanding action sequences. His role marks a departure from the kind of characters audiences have previously seen him portray and adds another challenging dimension to the actor’s filmography.

Also Read : Amid back-to-back film releases, Akshay Oberoi embarks on a family world tour; says, “This is my calm before the chaos”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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