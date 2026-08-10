As anticipation grows around Mirzapur: The Movie, actor Shweta Tripathi has opened up about the franchise’s transition from the streaming series to the big screen. Known for its intense storytelling, memorable characters, sharp dialogues and power struggles, the Mirzapur universe is now set to explore a larger cinematic format, with music expected to play a more significant role in the narrative.

Shweta Tripathi opens up on Mirzapur: The Movie’s bigger screen experience; says, “Music plays a huge role in exploring emotions”

Shweta Tripathi, who has been associated with the franchise since its beginning, spoke about the musical direction of the upcoming film and how the expansion of the Mirzapur world could offer audiences a different experience. According to the actor, the move to cinema provides an opportunity to explore emotions on a much larger scale, while music can become an important storytelling tool.

Sharing her thoughts, Shweta Tripathi said, "One of the most exciting things about Mirzapur becoming a film is that cinema gives you the opportunity to explore emotions in a much larger and more immersive way, and music plays a huge role in that. While the series has always had a fantastic background score that heightened every emotion and every twist, a feature film allows music to become an integral part of the storytelling itself. Songs have the power to express emotions that sometimes words cannot, and I'm really looking forward to seeing how music adds another dimension to the world of Mirzapur. I think audiences are going to experience the characters they love in a completely new way.”

The actor also highlighted the combination of returning cast members and new additions to the film. She said the familiar faces would bring back the emotional connection viewers have developed with the franchise, while new actors could introduce an element of unpredictability.

She further added, “What makes this film even more special is that it brings together the soul of the original Mirzapur with exciting new possibilities. Seeing so many familiar faces return instantly brings back the emotional connection audiences have built over the years, while the addition of new actors adds fresh energy and unpredictability to the story. That's what has always made Mirzapur so compelling - it constantly evolves without losing its core identity. I genuinely believe this film will surprise audiences because it isn't simply a continuation of the series; it's a much grander cinematic experience. As someone who has been part of this journey from the beginning, it's incredibly fulfilling to watch the franchise grow in such an ambitious way. I can't wait for fans to witness this new chapter on the big screen because I truly feel they're in for something bigger, richer and emotionally more layered than ever before.”

With action, drama, power struggles and its established characters at its core, Mirzapur: The Movie is set to expand the franchise into a theatrical format. The return of familiar faces, introduction of new characters and greater focus on music are expected to give the story a new cinematic dimension.

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