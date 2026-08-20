Divya Dutta and Jimmy Shergill are set to share the screen in the upcoming psychological relationship drama Tum Rahe Na Tum, directed by Prem Prakash Modi. The film promises to explore the complexities of family relationships and the emotional tensions that can emerge within them.

Divya Dutta and Jimmy Shergill team up for Prem Prakash Modi’s intense family drama Tum Rahe Na Tum

Produced by Vinni Chawla and Sonu Katyal under the banner Fanatically Filmi Pvt. Ltd., the film is an adaptation of Swedish playwright August Strindberg’s acclaimed play The Father. The story brings the emotional and psychological themes of the original work into an Indian family setting, focusing on love, control, insecurity, parental expectations, toxic masculinity and ego.

“Tum Rahe Na Tum is an intimate exploration of relationships and the emotional spaces people inhabit within a family. I wanted to look at what happens when love, expectations, insecurity, ego and ideas of masculinity begin to affect the way people see each other. The film is rooted in a very Indian family setting, but the emotions are universal.” Said director Prem Prakash Modi.

Talking about the lead actors, Modi praised their ability to bring depth and authenticity to their respective characters. “Jimmy Shergill has a rare ability to make a complex character feel deeply real which made him perfect for the role. Divya Dutta, on the other hand, brings an incredible ability to portray strength, vulnerability and complexity at the same time. I felt that the combination of Jimmy and Divya would bring exactly the kind of layered, lived-in relationship that the film demands. Both Jimmy and Divya are stepping into characters and emotional spaces that audiences haven’t seen them explore before.”

Divya Dutta also spoke about what drew her to the project. “What attracted me to the film was that nobody in this family is completely innocent or completely guilty. It is a very human, uncomfortable and layered story, and that complexity is what made the film particularly compelling for me,” she said.

Jimmy Shergill added, “Tum Rahe Na Tum immediately drew me in because of how deeply human and emotionally complex it is. It is the kind of story that makes you question what you see, what you believe and how people can experience the same relationship very differently,”

The film also features Harsh Chhaya, Zarina Wahab and Rajesh Jais in important roles, adding to its ensemble cast. With its focus on complicated family dynamics and psychological conflict, Tum Rahe Na Tum aims to present a layered and emotionally intense story.

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