India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with citizens across the country coming together to mark the occasion and remember the sacrifices that led to the nation's freedom. The day has also seen several celebrities from the Hindi film industry take to social media to extend their wishes, share patriotic messages and reflect on what India means to them.

80th Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Yash, Priyanka Chopra and others extend wishes and pay tribute to India

From veteran actors to contemporary stars, celebrities used their social media platforms to mark the occasion in their own ways. While some shared messages celebrating the country, others reflected on India's journey and the responsibility that comes with freedom.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others mark the occasion:

Happy Independence Day to every Indian 🇮🇳 Proud to be a part of this incredible nation. Jai Hind.🫡 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2026

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