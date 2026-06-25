The fourth edition of the event saw some of the biggest names from the world of glamour and entertainment assemble under one roof.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons and Awards 2026: Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Panday to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebrities win big

It was that time of the year when the city of Mumbai witnessed the glitz and glamour of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards. The fourth edition of the event saw some of the biggest names from the world of glamour and entertainment assemble under one roof – JW Marriott in Juhu. The day started off with panel discussions with the likes of Boman Irani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vaani Kapoor, Mithila Palkar among others. Later on at the awards night, the celebrated names like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Sharvari and others were rewarded for their contribution to the world of entertainment and glamour.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons and Awards 2026: Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Panday to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebrities win big

Here is the complete list of winners:

The People’s Superstar And Style Icon

Akshay Kumar

Icon Of Indian Cinema

Shahid Kapoor

Power-Packed Performer Of The Year – Male

Ayushmann Khurrana for Thamma

Iconic Actor Of The Year

Rajkummar Rao

Mega Performer Of The Year [Male]

Jim Sarbh for Made In India: The Titan Story

Mega Performer Of The Year [Female]

Huma Qureshi

Standout Performance Of The Year [Female]

Ananya Panday for Kesari 2

Most Stylish Splendid Performer Of The Year –Male

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Most Stylish Splendid Performer Of The Year – Female

Rakul Preet Singh

Mega Performer Of The Year – Female

Sharvari for Main Vaapas Aaunga

Iconic Film Of The Year

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Iconic Filmmaker Of The Year

Imtiaz Ali for Main Vaapas Aaunga

Outstanding Performance In A Leading Role – Male

Arshad Warsi

Outstanding Performance In A Leading Role - Female

Bhumi Pednekar for Daldal

Special Mention For Acting Excellence

Kay Kay Menon

Most Versatile Talent Of The Year – Male

Aparshakti Khurana

Most Versatile Talent Of The Year – Female

Ahsaas Channa

Most Stylish Trailblazing Star Of The Year

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Most Stylish Haute Stepper Of The Year

Vaani Kapoor

Most Stylish Multi-Faceted Artist Of The Year – Male

Maniesh Paul

Most Stylish Multi-Faceted Artist Of The Year – Female

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Most Stylish Pathbreaking Star Of The Year – Female

Manushi Chhillar

Most Stylish Pathbreaking Star Of The Year – Male

Ali Fazal

Most Stylish Screen Stealer Of The Year – Male

Pulkit Samrat

Most Stylish Screen Stealer Of The Year – Female

Radhika Madan

Inspirational Artist Of Indian Showbiz

Jaideep Ahlawat

The Global Icons: Most Stylish Advocates Of Sport & Ironman Couple

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Most Stylish Groundbreaking Star Of The Year

Rasha Thadani

Most Stylish TV Star Of The Year

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Most Stylish Powerhouse Creator

Patralekhaa

Most Stylish Mould-Breaking Artist Of Indian Showbiz – Female

Sayani Gupta

Most Stylish Pan-India Icon Of The Year

Pooja Hegde

Most Stylish Maverick Artist Of The Year

Karan Tacker

Leading Casting Director Of The Year

Mukesh Chhabra

Timeless Screen Icon Of Indian Cinema

Boman Irani

Most Stylish All-Round Artist Of The Year

Sophie Choudry

Breakthrough Performance Of The Year

Vedang Raina

Social Impact Icon Of Indian Showbiz

Sonu Sood

Most Stylish Business Leader Of The Year

Ananya Birla

Also Read: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals about his first paycheque: “My mother had loaned her jewellery. She was able to get it back…”

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