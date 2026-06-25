It was that time of the year when the city of Mumbai witnessed the glitz and glamour of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards. The fourth edition of the event saw some of the biggest names from the world of glamour and entertainment assemble under one roof – JW Marriott in Juhu. The day started off with panel discussions with the likes of Boman Irani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vaani Kapoor, Mithila Palkar among others. Later on at the awards night, the celebrated names like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Sharvari and others were rewarded for their contribution to the world of entertainment and glamour.
Bollywood Hungama Style Icons and Awards 2026: Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Panday to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebrities win big
Here is the complete list of winners:
The People’s Superstar And Style Icon
Akshay Kumar
Icon Of Indian Cinema
Shahid Kapoor
Power-Packed Performer Of The Year – Male
Ayushmann Khurrana for Thamma
Iconic Actor Of The Year
Rajkummar Rao
Mega Performer Of The Year [Male]
Jim Sarbh for Made In India: The Titan Story
Mega Performer Of The Year [Female]
Huma Qureshi
Standout Performance Of The Year [Female]
Ananya Panday for Kesari 2
Most Stylish Splendid Performer Of The Year –Male
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Most Stylish Splendid Performer Of The Year – Female
Rakul Preet Singh
Mega Performer Of The Year – Female
Sharvari for Main Vaapas Aaunga
Iconic Film Of The Year
Main Vaapas Aaunga
Iconic Filmmaker Of The Year
Imtiaz Ali for Main Vaapas Aaunga
Outstanding Performance In A Leading Role – Male
Arshad Warsi
Outstanding Performance In A Leading Role - Female
Bhumi Pednekar for Daldal
Special Mention For Acting Excellence
Kay Kay Menon
Most Versatile Talent Of The Year – Male
Aparshakti Khurana
Most Versatile Talent Of The Year – Female
Ahsaas Channa
Most Stylish Trailblazing Star Of The Year
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Most Stylish Haute Stepper Of The Year
Vaani Kapoor
Most Stylish Multi-Faceted Artist Of The Year – Male
Maniesh Paul
Most Stylish Multi-Faceted Artist Of The Year – Female
Shriya Pilgaonkar
Most Stylish Pathbreaking Star Of The Year – Female
Manushi Chhillar
Most Stylish Pathbreaking Star Of The Year – Male
Ali Fazal
Most Stylish Screen Stealer Of The Year – Male
Pulkit Samrat
Most Stylish Screen Stealer Of The Year – Female
Radhika Madan
Inspirational Artist Of Indian Showbiz
Jaideep Ahlawat
The Global Icons: Most Stylish Advocates Of Sport & Ironman Couple
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar
Most Stylish Groundbreaking Star Of The Year
Rasha Thadani
Most Stylish TV Star Of The Year
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary
Most Stylish Powerhouse Creator
Patralekhaa
Most Stylish Mould-Breaking Artist Of Indian Showbiz – Female
Sayani Gupta
Most Stylish Pan-India Icon Of The Year
Pooja Hegde
Most Stylish Maverick Artist Of The Year
Karan Tacker
Leading Casting Director Of The Year
Mukesh Chhabra
Timeless Screen Icon Of Indian Cinema
Boman Irani
Most Stylish All-Round Artist Of The Year
Sophie Choudry
Breakthrough Performance Of The Year
Vedang Raina
Social Impact Icon Of Indian Showbiz
Sonu Sood
Most Stylish Business Leader Of The Year
Ananya Birla
Also Read: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals about his first paycheque: “My mother had loaned her jewellery. She was able to get it back…”
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