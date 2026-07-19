Kartik Aaryan's victory at the 72nd National Film Awards continues to be celebrated across the film industry. After the actor was announced as the winner of the Best Actor in a Feature Film award for his performance in Chandu Champion, producer Sajid Nadiadwala penned a heartfelt note congratulating him on the achievement.

72nd National Film Awards: Sajid Nadiadwala cheers for Kartik Aaryan as he wins Best Actor for Chandu Champion; actor says, “Still processing…”

Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Chandu Champion is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik's performance in the biographical sports drama earned him his maiden National Award, which he shares with Mammootty, who was honoured for his performance in the Malayalam film Bramayugam.

Sharing a note on the production house's official social media handle, Sajid Nadiadwala wrote, “A huge, heartfelt congratulations to Kartik Aaryan on winning the National Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion. Watching Kartik win his first National Award for this film is a moment of pure joy and immense pride for all of us at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. What Kartik did on screen was nothing short of magic. We witnessed him pour his heart into the film to portray Mr. Murlikant Petkar,” the statement read.

It further continued, “The physical transformation, the dedication, and the emotional vulnerability he brought to both the set and the screen were truly extraordinary. A massive thank you to Kabir Khan for directing this beautiful story with so much heart, and to every single technician who brought the vision to life. Thank you to everyone who loved our film and stood by our Champion. This is a victory we will cherish and celebrate for a very long time. At Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, we are proud to back stories that deserve to be told, and this recognition is personal to all of us. A champion was born. A champion was played. And now the nation is celebrating our Champion!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)



Kartik Aaryan also shared his first reaction to the honour on Instagram. Posting a video in which he is seen watching the National Award announcement on his laptop before hearing his name being declared as the winner, the actor expressed his gratitude in the caption. He said, “Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful… Best Actor National Award”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Director Kabir Khan, who helmed Chandu Champion, also marked the occasion by reposting several congratulatory messages and fan tributes on his social media, celebrating the recognition received by Kartik for the film.

Released in 2024, Chandu Champion chronicles the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist. Kartik Aaryan underwent an extensive physical transformation and training regimen to portray the decorated athlete on screen.

With the National Award now adding another milestone to Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan's performance has received one of Indian cinema's highest honours, marking a significant moment in the actor's career.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan gets emotional as Chandu Champion completes two years; hints at reunion with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala

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