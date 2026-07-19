The business of visual effects often unfold behind the scenes, but Resonance Digital VFX Founder and CEO Abhyuday Grover recently offered a rare glimpse into the pressure and precision involved in delivering blockbuster projects. Appearing on the Scorpion Speaks podcast hosted by Samit B. Shetty, Grover spoke about the operational challenges of running a VFX studio that works across Bollywood and international productions.

Baaghi 4 edit changed 20 days before release, says VFX CEO Abhyuday Grover: “60% of the movie was changed”

During the conversation, Grover recalled one of the most demanding assignments his team faced while working on Baaghi 4. According to him, the film underwent a major editorial overhaul just weeks before its scheduled release, forcing the studio to revisit a significant portion of its completed work. “Very recently, Baaghi 4, so we were the primary VFX studio for Baaghi 4. There were around 1500-1600 shots that we were doing and 20 days before the release, we get a call from the production house that the edit is changed. Edit has changed. We were like, okay, edit changes,” he shared.

Initially, the team assumed the changes would be minor. He went on to say, “Frame length might have gone up and down. But they called us to, you know, look at the new edit the next day. And my producer, my supervisor, they went and when they saw, 60% of the movie was changed.”

Grover revealed that the revised edit introduced entirely new footage, dramatically increasing the team's workload in the final weeks before release. “New shots. Now, again, the next 20 days, you know how it went. I know, I can imagine,” he maintained.

Despite the challenges, he described the experience as both demanding and rewarding and added, “That was challenging and fun, of course. So, 1500 versus 60%. So, we ended up doing what? 2400-2500 shots.”

He further explained that the studio not only had to complete unfinished work from the original version but also deliver visual effects for the newly added footage. “Of course, our work was not done and dusted, right? Whatever was left, we still had to finalize those shots plus the 60% new shots that we got. So, you can say the entire movie, we worked on again the last 20 days,” he said.

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Recalling the final delivery timeline, Grover stated, “And so, when was that last frame which went out of Resonance VFX? To the 5th of September was the release. I remember our last shot went on the 2nd of September.”

Beyond Baaghi 4, Grover also discussed Resonance Digital VFX's work on projects such as Dhurandhar, where the team created a large-scale salt desert sequence from a green-screen setup, as well as collaborations on international and streaming productions including The Sandman, Sena and Mirzapur. His insights shed light on the scale, time constraints and technical expertise involved in delivering visual effects for modern film and streaming productions.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt starrer Baaghi 4 begins streaming on Prime Video

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