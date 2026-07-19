Music composer Shashwat Sachdev has expressed his gratitude after winning the National Award for Best Music for Article 370 at the 72nd National Film Awards. The honour marks a significant milestone in the composer's career, with Article 370 emerging as one of the films recognised across multiple categories at this year's awards. The movie also won Best Film and Best Actress for its lead actor Yami Gautam.

Shashwat Sachdev expresses gratitude after winning National Award for Best Music for Article 370: “I came into cinema with no inheritance”

Reacting to the recognition, Shashwat reflected on his journey and thanked everyone who supported him over the years. He said, “I came into cinema with no inheritance and only a deep love for music, so this National Award feels like a beautiful pause to look back at every uncertain day, every quiet sacrifice, and every person who stood by me before there was anything to celebrate. I share this with my family, my team, and especially Aditya Dhar, whose faith in me has shaped so much of this journey. The love I have received lately has been deeply moving, and this honour makes me feel grateful for everyone who helped me become the artist I am still becoming.”

The composer dedicated the award to his family, team and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, acknowledging the latter's belief in his work as an important part of his journey. He also described the recognition as an opportunity to reflect on the challenges, sacrifices and support that helped shape his career.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar, Article 370 was among the notable winners at the 72nd National Film Awards. Shashwat Sachdev's win for Best Music adds another achievement to the film's successful run at this year's honours.

Also Read: Article 370 Triple National Award Triumph: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Aditya Suhas Jambhale express gratitude

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