Welcome To The Jungle Opening Day Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 17.50 crore on Day 1

The Akshay Kumar led comic caper, Welcome To The Jungle directed by Ahmed Khan has taken a solid start at the box office in India. After collecting Rs. 3.93 crores in the paid previews on Thursday, Welcome To The Jungle has opened above all expectations on Friday. According to early estimates, the film has collected in the range of Rs. 17 crore to Rs. 18 crore, which is much beyond the pre-release industry projections.

The audiences have been craving for a brain rot comedy for a while, and Welcome To The Jungle has arrived with the promise of unapologetic comedy. The first day total, including the paid previews, is around the Rs. 21 crore mark, and the film will now be looking at a weekend close to Rs. 60 crore.

The film has done decently in the national chains, but the real business has come in from the mass centres. The national chains collected in the range of Rs. 7 crore on Friday, contributing approx 45 per cent of the total business.

There is a benefit on the occasion of Muharrum, but Akshay Kumar has always been a star of walk-ups, and the walk-in audience has yet again given better-than-expected results. The eyes are now on the Saturday growth, and if the film manages to jump, it is set for a steady run in the weeks to come.