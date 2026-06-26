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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office update: Akshay Kumar starrer jumps to 20%+ occupancy; collects Rs. 8.45 cr. by 4 pm » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office update: Akshay Kumar starrer jumps to 20%+ occupancy; collects Rs. 8.45 cr. by 4 pm

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office update: Akshay Kumar starrer jumps to 20%+ occupancy; collects Rs. 8.45 cr. by 4 pm

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The much-awaited Welcome To The Jungle has continued to put up steady numbers through the day. After taking a fair start in the morning, the Akshay Kumar-led comic caper witnessed a noticeable jump in the afternoon shows and has collected around Rs. 8.45 cr. nett by 4 PM across India.

As per early trends, the film recorded an overall occupancy of around 19% till 4 pm from approximately 8,500 shows. The morning shows were on the lower side, with occupancy hovering around 10%. However, the film picked up momentum post-noon, with the afternoon shows going past the 20% occupancy mark. The early evening shows, too, remained in the same range as the afternoon, indicating that the film has managed to hold steady after the initial morning start.

The key urban centres have contributed well to the film’s total so far. Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru emerged as the top three cities in terms of collections, and interestingly, all three cities recorded occupancy in excess of 20%. This is a positive sign for the film, as these centres are crucial for a big-ticket ensemble entertainer of this scale.

Region-wise, Maharashtra and NCR were nearly neck-to-neck in terms of collections. While Maharashtra naturally had the advantage of a wider showcasing base, NCR showed healthy footfalls and remained one of the strongest-performing circuits through the day.

The contribution from the top national multiplex chains has also been significant. PVRINOX and Cinepolis together collected around Rs. 3.91 cr. nett, contributing approximately 43% of the all-India collections. This shows that the national chains have continued to play a major role in driving the film’s Day 1 business.

The film had also collected around Rs. 3.75 cr. nett from limited paid previews on Thursday, which gave it an early boost before its full-fledged release today.

Going by the current trend, Welcome To The Jungle is likely to end Day 1 in the range of Rs. 17 cr. to Rs. 18 cr. nett. The final number will depend on how strongly the night shows perform, especially in mass centres and non-national chains. For now, the film is headed towards a respectable opening day total, though the real test will be the Saturday growth and Sunday hold.

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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