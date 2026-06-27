Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Estimate Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer clocks 35% growth over Day 1; heads for Rs. 20 cr. Saturday

After taking a respectable opening on Friday, Welcome To The Jungle has shown healthy growth on its second day at the box office. The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper, which collected Rs. 14.80 cr. nett on Day 1, has picked up well on Saturday and is now headed towards a strong Day 2 total.

As per early estimates, Welcome To The Jungle had collected around Rs. 18.17 cr. nett by 8 PM on Saturday. With the night shows still left to contribute, the film is likely to end Day 2 in the range of Rs. 20 cr. nett. This would mean a growth of around 35% over its Friday collections, which is a positive sign for the film after a fair opening day.

The film had earlier begun its box office journey with limited paid previews on Thursday, June 25, from which it collected Rs. 3.93 cr. nett. It then registered a full-fledged opening of Rs. 14.80 cr. nett on Friday, June 26. The Saturday trend indicates that the film has managed to find better traction with the audience over the weekend, especially in the evening and night shows.

What works in favour of Welcome To The Jungle is its positioning as a big-ticket family comedy with an ensemble cast. Such films tend to see stronger weekend footfalls, especially if the family audience begins coming in from Saturday onwards. The Day 2 jump suggests that the film has benefited from the weekend advantage, though the growth is not extraordinary. Nevertheless, a near Rs. 20 cr. Saturday after a Rs. 14.80 cr. Friday keeps the film in a healthy position.

If the film indeed closes Saturday around the Rs. 20 cr. nett mark, its two-day total will stand at around Rs. 34.80 cr. nett, excluding paid previews. Including the Thursday paid previews of Rs. 3.93 cr. nett, the overall total would be approximately Rs. 38.73 cr. nett.

All eyes will now be on Sunday. For Welcome To The Jungle, the third day will be crucial as a further jump can help the film put up a strong opening weekend total. Going by the current trend, the film has a chance to build on its Saturday momentum and target a solid weekend, provided the Sunday family audience turns up in good numbers.