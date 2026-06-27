Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Film takes a good opening on Friday, is amongst the Top-3 of the year

Welcome To The Jungle carried forward the momentum set on Thursday paid preview shows when 4.07 crores came in, as Friday numbers went past the Rs. 15 crores mark. This is amongst the Top-3 opening days of 2026 and we are halfway into the year, which says a lot. It’s getting increasingly difficult to get audiences in theatres and if a film opens just after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 then that’s a good deal indeed.

In fact, Akshay Kumar has two of his movies in the Top-5 of the year as Bhooth Bangla finds a place in there as well. That goes on to show how the superstar enjoys a loyal fan following and also why he instills confidence in the supply chain of producers, distributors and exhibitors. With back to back successes behind him already, this is going to be the biggest of them in the recent times all as the lifetime would be chasing Bhooth Bangla.

This is pretty much possible since Friday collections stood at Rs. 15.33 crores and that has pushed the overall total (including paid previews) to Rs. 19.40 crores. Today, the film should grow well even though it’s the day after the partial holiday of Muharram. The target would be Rs. 20 crores and once that happens then the game would be set for the biggie to have a long run. What matters is that audience word of mouth is quite positive and that should set it up well for a hefty lifetime total.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources