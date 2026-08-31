The trailer of Daayra is here, offering a gripping first look at a story where truth is never absolute, justice is open to interpretation, and every decision comes with a consequence. Releasing in cinemas on 18th September 2026, this Meghna Gulzar directorial explores crime, justice and punishment through a riveting, layered, emotionally charged narrative, written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar.

Daayra trailer out: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off on opposite sides of justice in Meghna Gulzar’s thriller

Inspired by true events, Daayra unfolds in the aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong.

Rooted in realism, the trailer steadily builds tension as new revelations shift the way we see the case. Its sharp, thought-provoking dialogues raise difficult questions on truth and justice. At the same time, Daayra looks beyond the crime itself to explore public perception and the narratives that emerge. At its heart, Daayra asks questions that have no easy answers: How quickly can a narrative become a verdict? When everyone has an opinion, who gets to decide what justice looks like? And when we are only spectators, what do we choose to believe?

The trailer also offers glimpses of the wider ensemble, with powerful performances by Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni and Trupti Khamkar. Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, they bring added emotional depth to a story shaped by conflicting perspectives, difficult choices and the consequences of decisions made.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There’s so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me… because she pushed me into a space I hadn’t really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that’s always exciting. And then to have Prithviraj opposite me was such a pleasure. He’s an incredibly intelligent actor… very present, very instinctive… and there was an ease to working together that I really enjoyed. This was one of those films where the people you’re surrounded by make the experience that much richer.”

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation. What I admire is how the film maintains that objectivity right till the very end, allowing the audience to form their own perspective. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed, and Daayra gave me the opportunity to work with her. It was a rewarding experience, and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human”

Director Meghna Gulzar said, "Daayra doesn’t sit comfortably in black and white. It explores the grey and dismantles it. As a filmmaker, that grey space is always challenging, and yet compelling – where characters make choices, live with them, and the audience is left to engage with what unfolds. The main protagonists of Daayra are brought to life with towering performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. I’m grateful that I got this dynamic combination of actors, along with an exceptional ensemble cast, to explore the delicate lines of law and justice that traverse the story of Daayra. I am very excited to share this world of grey with the audience and welcome them into it!"

Amrita Pandey, CEO, Junglee Pictures, said, “At Junglee Pictures, we have always gravitated towards stories that come from the world around us, particularly those inspired by true events or real experiences. Daayra has been a story we have developed closely with our writers and Meghna, and it is a film that feels deeply relevant to the times we live in, while approaching its subject with the sensitivity it deserves. It is also a powerful crime thriller, driven by conflict, moral dilemmas, difficult choices and two very strong points of view. To have powerhouse performers like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran bring these characters to life makes it even more exciting. Daayra also marks our first co-production with PEN Studios, and we are delighted to be on this journey with them. For our team, it is wonderful to be working with Meghna for the third time after Talvar and Raazi. We have loved making this film and hope audiences connect with it as deeply as we have.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada, CMD, Pen Studios said, "Cinema can entertain, but it can also ask the right questions. Daayra belongs to the latter, and that is what makes this story particularly special to us. Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker who has consistently created cinema that makes you think, and her ability to tell a story with depth, sensitivity and restraint is truly remarkable. Bringing together two celebrated actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran adds another compelling dimension to the film, with both actors bringing immense conviction and intensity to their roles. It has also been wonderful to collaborate with a content-first studio like Junglee Pictures, whose vision and commitment to meaningful storytelling align closely with ours. We hope Daayra not only grips audiences but also stays with them, leaving them with questions and conversations long after they leave the theatre.”

With Daayra, Meghna Gulzar brings together a layered story and a strong ensemble to examine the difficult choices that emerge when personal conviction meets the boundaries of law. Distributed by Pen Marudhar, Daayra releases in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios join hands for new film slate and the first film is Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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