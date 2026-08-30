Sonam Wangchuk has reacted to Aamir Khan’s statement that he had never met the innovator before making 3 Idiots and that his character Phunsuk Wangdu was not inspired by Wangchuk. Responding to Aamir’s claim during a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Wangchuk recalled their meeting and funnily suggested that the actor may have forgotten the interaction.

Sonam Wangchuk REACTS to Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots claim: “Maybe he was so deeply into his Ghajini character that he forgot meeting me”

“He said we had never met. Then some videos emerged in which he was watching my speech in his Ghajini outfit. As he was in the Ghajini look, maybe he would have suffered short-term memory loss. He must have forgotten after 15 minutes. I am not shocked. We had a detailed meet,” Wangchuk said.

Wangchuk also took a dig at Aamir’s reputation for immersing himself deeply into his characters. “We have heard that he enters deeply into his characters. Maybe he was so deeply into his Ghajini character that he forgot that he attended the award function where I was awarded. We had a detailed meet and we discussed a lot of ideas,” he added.

Wangchuk also explained why he believes their interaction could have influenced certain elements of Aamir’s character in 3 Idiots and it not necessarily would have been his direct biography or based completely on him. “This is what is called influence and inspiration. Maybe he would have taken some parts (of his life) and added in the script. Maybe he didn’t tell his team that he saw all this and spoke with me. He would have said he has added these things just like that. So, the writers and the director wouldn’t have known that Aamir added these details after meeting someone and discussing with him. That’s why he must have forgotten. It doesn’t matter to me,” he said.

Wangchuk’s latest remarks have once again brought the debate into focus, with the innovator maintaining that he had met Aamir before the film and that the two had discussed several ideas during their meeting.

For the unversed, Aamir’s comments came in July shortly after Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots, said that the superstar’s character was inspired from Sonam Wangchuk. It was a period when Sonam was on a hunger strike during the students’ protest in response to the leak of NEET question paper.

Also Read: Reema Kagti scolded Aamir Khan for “4-5 hours” for landing up late on Talaash sets; actor had gone to attend Sachin Tendulkar’s party: “She hasn’t let me forget about it till today”

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