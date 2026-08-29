Aamir Khan is reportedly set to join hands with Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff for the much-awaited Race Reboot. The upcoming project is said to be a fresh take on the popular action thriller franchise, which originally featured Saif Ali Khan in the first two instalments before Salman Khan took the lead in the third film.

Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Tiger Shroff to come together for the first time for Race Reboot: Report

The Race franchise has developed a cult following over the years, with the first two films starring Saif Ali Khan becoming popular for their high-octane action, twists and turns, and ensemble cast. Race 3, which arrived later with Salman Khan in the lead, took the series in a different direction.

Now, the reboot is reportedly being planned with an entirely new star cast. While Sidharth Malhotra’s name has been associated with the project for some time, Tiger Shroff has also recently been linked to the film. According to current reports, Aamir Khan is the latest major name to be added to the much-anticipated project. A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, “Aamir has liked the script and is very involved in the writing process. He is working closely with the writers to develop the material further. He feels that the reboot can bring a completely new flavour to the Race franchise”

The source further revealed that the upcoming film is being envisioned as a thriller unlike anything previously attempted in India, with the makers looking to introduce a fresh perspective to the franchise. “It’s a thriller unlike anything done before in India. The idea is to take the franchise into a new space and create something that feels fresh for the audience. A strong ensemble will come on board the film, and the casting will be announced at the right time,” the source added.

Aamir Khan is reportedly taking an active interest in the development of the project and is said to be ensuring that the script reaches the desired level before making a final commitment. In a concluding statement, the source reportedly stated, “Aamir is very excited to embark on this journey of Race. He is taking his time to make sure the script reaches the level he wants before he commits fully. The idea is to make Race Reboot a big-screen thriller with a strong ensemble and a completely fresh flavour.”

Race Reboot is said to be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously collaborated with Aamir Khan on two action thrillers — Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan. If Aamir comes on board, the project will mark their third collaboration in the action-thriller space.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films has reportedly already begun pre-production on the film. With Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff and potentially Aamir Khan forming part of the ensemble, Race Reboot is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated projects in the action thriller space.

Also Read: Ramesh Taurani clarifies Akshaye Khanna won’t return for Race 4: “The work on the script is on”

More Pages: Race 4 Box Office Collection

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