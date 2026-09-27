Resident Evil Box Office Day 8: Film crashes 61.64%, India total reaches Rs. 14.03 crore

Resident Evil (English) has witnessed a sharp slowdown in its second week at the India box office. The film collected Rs. 0.28 crore on Day 8, Friday, registering a 61.64% decline from the Rs. 0.73 crore it earned on Day 7.

The latest collection takes the film’s cumulative India nett total to Rs. 14.03 crore.

The film had a relatively stronger opening phase, collecting Rs. 2.18 crore on Day 1 and going on to record an opening weekend of Rs. 8.39 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama’s day-wise data. Its first week ended at Rs. 13.75 crore.

However, business began slowing after the first weekend. The film collected Rs. 1.42 crore on Monday before recovering 15.49% on Tuesday to Rs. 1.64 crore. It then fell to Rs. 1.18 crore on Wednesday and Rs. 0.73 crore on Thursday.

The Friday figure of Rs. 0.28 crore marks the sharpest drop of the film’s theatrical run after the opening phase. Based on Bollywood Hungama’s reported numbers, the Rs. 0.45 crore decline from Thursday translates into a 61.64% day-on-day drop, the same percentage listed by the trade portal.

Interestingly, the film recorded 20.43% occupancy on Day 8, although the film played across only 349 shows and 299 venues. The relatively limited show count is an important piece of context when assessing the day’s collection.

With Rs. 14.03 crore in the bag, Resident Evil now enters the second weekend with its focus firmly on holding its existing audience and adding to its India total. The film’s next two days will determine whether the weekend can provide a meaningful recovery after the sharp Friday decline.