Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 23: Film jumps 91.18% on Saturday, crosses Rs. 210 crore

Mirzapur – The Movie showed a clear improvement in business on Saturday. The film collected Rs. 1.30 crore on Day 23, recording a 91.18% jump over Friday’s Rs. 0.68 crore. Its cumulative India nett collection now stands at Rs. 210.44 crore.

The Saturday growth comes after a relatively muted Friday, when the film’s daily business slipped below the Rs. 1 crore mark. The sharp rise indicates that the title continues to retain enough audience pull to benefit from the weekend period, even at this stage of its theatrical run.

The film’s latest total further strengthens its position among the notable theatrical performers of the current season. While the pace is naturally lower than the film’s opening phase, the ability to recover on Saturday remains encouraging from a trade perspective.

Mirzapur – The Movie has now entered its fourth week in cinemas and is operating in a market where newer films are competing for screens and show timings. Despite that pressure, the film has managed to add to its total and remain a relevant theatrical title.

The key question now is whether Sunday can deliver another increase or at least hold Saturday’s gains. A stable weekend would help the film consolidate its position above Rs. 210 crore and extend its run further into the coming week.