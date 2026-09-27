comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 23: Film jumps 91.18% on Saturday, crosses Rs. 210 crore » Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 23: Film jumps 91.18% on Saturday, crosses Rs. 210 crore

Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 23: Film jumps 91.18% on Saturday, crosses Rs. 210 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Mirzapur – The Movie showed a clear improvement in business on Saturday. The film collected Rs. 1.30 crore on Day 23, recording a 91.18% jump over Friday’s Rs. 0.68 crore. Its cumulative India nett collection now stands at Rs. 210.44 crore.

Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 23: Film jumps 91.18% on Saturday, crosses Rs. 210 crore

The Saturday growth comes after a relatively muted Friday, when the film’s daily business slipped below the Rs. 1 crore mark. The sharp rise indicates that the title continues to retain enough audience pull to benefit from the weekend period, even at this stage of its theatrical run.

The film’s latest total further strengthens its position among the notable theatrical performers of the current season. While the pace is naturally lower than the film’s opening phase, the ability to recover on Saturday remains encouraging from a trade perspective.

Mirzapur – The Movie has now entered its fourth week in cinemas and is operating in a market where newer films are competing for screens and show timings. Despite that pressure, the film has managed to add to its total and remain a relevant theatrical title.

The key question now is whether Sunday can deliver another increase or at least hold Saturday’s gains. A stable weekend would help the film consolidate its position above Rs. 210 crore and extend its run further into the coming week.

More Pages: Mirzapur - The Movie Box Office Collection , Mirzapur - The Movie Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee’s Mauja Hi Mauja lands a BIG Rs. 60 crore distribution deal with PVR Inox

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee’s Mauja Hi…

Advance booking for Drishyam: The Conclusion to open on September 27 ahead of October 2 release

Advance booking for Drishyam: The Conclusion…

Love & War: First look of Alia Bhatt revealed; actress stuns in glamorous cabaret-inspired avatar

Love & War: First look of Alia Bhatt…

Madhuri Dixit becomes brand ambassador for Madhusudan Frozen; actress to front frozen foods brand for two years

Madhuri Dixit becomes brand ambassador for…

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 7 seconds of frontal nudity visuals in Robert Pattinson-starrer Primetime

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 7 seconds of frontal…

Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at the age of 56

Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification