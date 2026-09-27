The Paradise (Hindi) struggles to build momentum after opening; Day 2 total reaches Rs. 2.10 crore

The Paradise saw a decline in collections on its first Friday. Reports state that the film earned Rs. 0.88 crore on Day 2, down 27.87% from its opening-day collection of Rs. 1.22 crore. The film’s cumulative India nett collection now stands at Rs. 2.10 crore.

The drop suggests that the film has not yet managed to convert its opening into a stronger upward trend. With the weekend now underway, Saturday and Sunday become important from a theatrical standpoint, particularly because the film needs a noticeable increase to improve its opening-weekend standing.

For now, The Paradise remains in the early phase of its run, and the available figures are still limited. However, the Friday decline means that the film will need to show stronger audience participation over the weekend if it is to build a meaningful theatrical trajectory.

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection