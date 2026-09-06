Rapperiya Baalam has alleged that his song ‘Shoorveer’ was used in Mirzapur: The Movie without permission or credit and questioned its use in a gangster scene.

Mirzapur: The Movie faces controversy as Rapperiya Baalam alleges his song was used without permission

Mirzapur: The Movie has run into controversy shortly after its theatrical release over the reported use of a song by Rajasthani artist and rapper Rapperiya Baalam. The musician has alleged that his track ‘Shoorveer,’ which was created as a tribute to Maharana Pratap, was used in the film without his permission or credit.

Mirzapur: The Movie faces controversy as Rapperiya Baalam alleges his song was used without permission

The film released in theatres on Friday, September 4. Rapperiya Baalam subsequently took to Instagram to express his disappointment over the song’s inclusion in a sequence featuring gangsters.

“Today, my heart is broken. Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who gave them the permission? I certainly did not,” he said.

Rapperiya Baalam questions use of ‘Shoorveer’

According to the artist, ‘Shoorveer’ was specifically created as a tribute to Maharana Pratap. He questioned the decision to use the song in a sequence that, in his view, presents the film’s gangsters in a glorified manner.

“This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right?” he said.

Rapperiya Baalam also said he would have been open to collaborating with the team had they approached him directly.

“If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, 'Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,' we would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right,” he said.

The artist further raised questions about the copyright and licensing process involved in using the track.

“I don't know who gave you these rights or from whom you obtained them. Whoever gave you the rights, I would like you to ask them: Do you have any copyright?” he added.

Artist says he will pursue necessary action

Rapperiya Baalam also described the alleged use of the song as disrespectful towards Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap.

“Why wouldn't it hurt? This is an insult to Rajasthan. It is an insult to Maharana Pratap ji, and we will not be able to tolerate this,” he said.

At the same time, the musician acknowledged that the song’s appearance in the film had led many listeners to reach out to him. He said he received messages from people who recognised the track while watching Mirzapur: The Movie.

“Being the composer and singer of the song, and seeing millions of people listening to it, of course, your enthusiasm brings a lot of messages. Thousands of messages have come to me in DMs saying, 'Brother, your song is in Mirzapur.' But, Mirzapur team, you should have done this properly. You should have spoken to me,” he said.

Rapperiya Baalam concluded by indicating that he would take whatever steps he considers necessary. “Anyway, whatever action needs to be taken will continue,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rapperiya Baalam (@rapperiya_baalam)

As of now, the makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have not publicly responded to the allegations. The film, directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, brings the popular franchise to the big screen following its run as a streaming series.

Also Read: Box Office Estimate Day 3: Mirzapur clocks Rs. 93 crore opening weekend; jumps to Rs. 37 crores on Sunday

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