The controversy surrounding the use of Rajasthani rapper Rapperiya Baalam’s song ‘Shoorveer’ in Mirzapur: The Movie has been addressed after the track’s label, Trouper Records, confirmed that the song was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for use in the film.

‘Shoorveer’ copyright row put to rest as Trouper Records confirms official licensing for Mirzapur: The Movie

The clarification comes shortly after Rapperiya Baalam raised concerns over the song’s inclusion in a sequence featuring gangsters. The artist had alleged that ‘Shoorveer’, which he created as a tribute to Maharana Pratap, was used without his permission or credit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trouper Records (@trouper_records)

Trouper Records confirms official licensing

Amid the questions surrounding the song’s usage and copyright, Trouper Records has clarified that the track was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for in-film use in Mirzapur: The Movie. The label also congratulated the team behind the film, effectively putting the licensing matter to rest.

The clarification addresses the key question raised over whether the song had been legally cleared for its inclusion in the film.

Rapperiya Baalam had earlier raised concerns

Following the film’s theatrical release on September 4, Rapperiya Baalam had taken to social media to express his disappointment over the song’s appearance. Questioning the permission process, he said, “Today, my heart is broken. Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who gave them the permission? I certainly did not.”

He had also questioned the context in which the song was used, saying, “This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right?”

Rapperiya Baalam further stated that he would have been willing to collaborate if the team had approached him directly. “If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, 'Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,' we would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right,” he said.

With Trouper Records now confirming that the song was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment, the copyright and licensing aspect of the controversy has been clarified.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie brings the popular crime franchise from the streaming space to the big screen.

Also Read: Mirzapur The Movie Morning Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 6.89 Cr by 12 noon; likely to enter double digits on opening day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.