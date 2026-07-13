Yash Raj Films has appointed Arjun Banerjee as Head of YRF Talent, the talent management venture of Yash Raj Films, India’s biggest homegrown legacy media company. Banerjee joins YRF with extensive experience across talent management, live entertainment, and artist partnerships.

Yash Raj Films appoints Arjun Banerjee as head of YRF Talent

Prior to joining YRF, Banerjee was associated with Collective Artists Network for over three years and had also spent nearly a decade at Exceed Entertainment, where he held several leadership positions across talent and live business, including Head of Talent and New Ventures and Head of Live Business. He was closely involved in managing artist relationships and expanding the company’s entertainment and live events business.

Banerjee’s appointment reflects YRF’s vision to strengthen the studio’s talent management business and signals its ambition to expand its footprint within the talent and entertainment industry. He will report to Akshaye Widhani, Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films.

Widhani said, “We’re delighted to welcome Arjun as Head of YRF Talent. The talent landscape is evolving rapidly, and success today demands a management approach that is strategic, entrepreneurial and deeply collaborative. Arjun brings industry insight, strong relationships and a proven ability to build enduring careers. As we continue to grow the business, we’re confident his leadership will reflect our ambition to build a world-class talent business that creates long-term value for our artists and partners.”

YRF Talent currently represents Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Sharvari, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Shreya Chaudhary.

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