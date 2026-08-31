Na Hong-jin’s HOPE to release in India on September 25 across English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean

Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin’s upcoming sci-fi action thriller HOPE is set to release in Indian theatres on September 25, 2026. The film, which stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon alongside Hollywood actors Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, will be released across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean.

Na Hong-jin’s HOPE to release in India on September 25 across English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean

Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, HOPE marks the filmmaker’s return to feature filmmaking after a decade. Known for films such as The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing, Na has returned with a genre-driven story that combines science fiction, survival and action.

Na Hong-jin on bringing HOPE to India

The film is set in Hope Harbor, a remote village near the Demilitarized Zone. The story begins after residents report the presence of a mysterious creature in the area. What initially appears to be an unusual sighting soon puts the village in danger and forces local authorities to deal with an escalating situation.

Speaking about the film, Na Hong-jin said, “With HOPE, I wanted to create a film that begins with the primal fear of encountering an unknown creature and gradually expands into a story about survival, human instinct and the consequences of fear.”

He added, “We wanted the world of the film to feel both immediate and unpredictable, while also giving the audience the scale and spectacle of a large cinematic experience. I’m excited for audiences in India to experience this world on the big screen.”

Film had its world premiere at Cannes

HOPE was selected in Competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or. The selection marked Na Hong-jin’s fourth consecutive feature to be invited to Cannes, following The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing.

The film also made an impact at the South Korean box office. According to the makers, HOPE recorded more than 330,000 admissions on its opening day, making it the biggest opening day for a film in South Korea in 2026 at the time of its release. It has also secured distribution across more than 200 territories.

HOPE to release in five languages in India

The India release is being handled by Star Entertainment, which will bring the film to audiences in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean.

Jiten Hemdev, MD and CEO of Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to bring Na Hong-jin’s HOPE to Indian audiences. The film has already created tremendous excitement in South Korea and on the global festival circuit, and we believe its unique blend of sci-fi, atmospheric build-up, thrills and action, coupled with an extraordinary Korean and international cast, makes it a cinematic experience that deserves to be seen on the big screen.”

He added, “With its release across five languages, we hope to make this ambitious and critically acclaimed film accessible to audiences across India. We are excited to invite Indian audiences to experience HOPE in Indian cinemas.”

HOPE will arrive in Indian theatres on September 25, 2026.

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