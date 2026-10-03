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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer records second-highest opening day of 2026 with Rs. 62.03 cr » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer records second-highest opening day of 2026 with Rs. 62.03 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer records second-highest opening day of 2026 with Rs. 62.03 cr

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam The Conclusion has made a powerful start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 62.03 crore on its opening day. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has not only delivered one of the biggest starts of the year but has also emerged as the second-highest opening-day grosser of 2026, according to the Bollywood Hungama box office data.

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer records second-highest opening day of 2026 with Rs. 62.03 cr

The film trails only Dhurandhar The Revenge, which holds the top spot with an opening-day collection of Rs. 90 crore. Drishyam The Conclusion has thus opened nearly Rs. 28 crore below the Ranveer Singh starrer, while maintaining a significant lead over the rest of the year's major releases.

At Rs. 62.03 crore, Drishyam The Conclusion has comfortably surpassed Toxic, which opened at Rs. 50.31 crore, by Rs. 11.72 crore. The film is also ahead of Border 2 (Rs. 32.10 crore), Mirzapur – The Movie (Rs. 24.47 crore) and Awarapan 2 (Rs. 21.89 crore).

The gap widens further when compared with the other films in the Top 10 opening-day chart. Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs. 14.80 crore, followed by Dhamaal 4 at Rs. 13.72 crore, Cocktail 2 at Rs. 13.10 crore and Bhooth Bangla at Rs. 11.50 crore.

The opening is particularly significant for the Drishyam franchise, with the film carrying the weight of being the concluding chapter. The strong start follows an impressive advance-booking phase, with Bollywood Hungama reporting that the film had sold over 80,500 tickets across PVR INOX and Cinepolis before release.

With Rs. 62.03 crore on Day 1, Drishyam The Conclusion has clearly established itself as one of the biggest theatrical launches of 2026. The focus now shifts to its weekend trajectory and whether the film can sustain the momentum generated by its opening day.

Top 10 Highest Opening Day Grossers of 2026:
Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 90 cr
Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 62.03 cr
Toxic - Rs. 50.31 cr
Border 2 - Rs. 32.10 cr
Mirzapur - The Movie - Rs. 24.47 cr
Awarapan 2 - Rs. 21.89 cr
Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 14.80 cr
Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 13.72 cr
Cocktail 2 - Rs. 13.10 cr
Bhooth Bangla - Rs. 11.50 cr

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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