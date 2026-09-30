Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Film records HUGE advances; Ajay Devgn starrer sells 1.29 lakh tickets for Day 1

The Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3 continues to witness a phenomenal response at the advance booking counters, with the film already crossing the 1.25 lakh mark in ticket sales across the top national chains. As of Wednesday, at 7:30 AM, the Abhishek Pathak-directed thriller has sold 1.29 lakh tickets for its opening day on Friday across PVRInox and Cinepolis.

PVRInox leads the advance booking race with 1,02,000 admits, while Cinepolis has contributed another 27,000 tickets, taking the combined tally to an impressive 1,29,000 admits. The pace is particularly noteworthy considering the film still has two full days of advances left before its theatrical release on Friday.

Drishyam 3 had crossed the 1 lakh-ticket mark across the national chains as of Tuesday afternoon, with 1,02,000 tickets sold by 1 PM. The film has therefore added another 27,000 tickets in less than 18 hours, underlining the continued momentum at the ticket counters.

The film is targeting a massive opening at the box office, with the current advance trend pointing towards a start in the Rs. 50 crore range. The earlier advance momentum had already put Drishyam 3 on course to challenge Ajay Devgn's biggest opening day, with Singham Again currently cited at around Rs. 43.7 crore.

With the advances expected to accelerate further through Wednesday and Thursday, the national-chain tally could see a substantial jump before the first show on Friday. The response in non-national chains is also being closely watched as the film heads towards its opening day.

Drishyam 3 brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar and serves as the third instalment of the popular franchise, following the blockbuster success of Drishyam 2. With the film already registering strong advances, all eyes are now on how the final pre-release numbers shape up before Friday.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection