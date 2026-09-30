The Vvaan Box Office Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra starrer jumps 20% collects Rs, 5,40 cr on Tuesday; reaches Rs. 41.77 crore

The Vvaan has bounced back on its first Tuesday, with the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer collecting Rs. 5.40 crore on Day 5, September 29. The film registered a 20% growth over Monday's Rs. 4.50 crore. The latest business takes The Vvaan's India net collection to Rs. 41.77 crore.

The film had entered its first Monday after collecting Rs. 31.75 crore over its opening weekend, with the first weekend comprising Rs. 7.25 crore on Friday, Rs. 10.50 crore on Saturday and Rs. 14 crore on Sunday. After dropping 67.86% on Monday, the film found some momentum on Tuesday. The Rs. 5.40 crore collection marks a 20% increase over the previous day's Rs. 4.50 crore, giving the film some support as it heads into the mid-week phase of its first week.

The Tuesday business came with an overall occupancy of 26.90% across 5,715 shows and 1,405 venues. The occupancy improved significantly over Monday's 14.46%. The Vvaan has now crossed the Rs. 40 crore mark in India net.

The first week's final trajectory will now depend on whether the film can sustain the Tuesday momentum through the remaining weekdays. For now, the Rs. 5.40 crore Tuesday provides a notable recovery after Monday's sharp correction.