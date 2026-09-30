comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » The Vvaan Box Office Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra starrer jumps 20% collects Rs, 5,40 cr on Tuesday; reaches Rs. 41.77 crore » The Vvaan Box Office Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra starrer jumps 20% collects Rs, 5,40 cr on Tuesday; reaches Rs. 41.77 crore

The Vvaan Box Office Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra starrer jumps 20% collects Rs, 5,40 cr on Tuesday; reaches Rs. 41.77 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Vvaan has bounced back on its first Tuesday, with the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer collecting Rs. 5.40 crore on Day 5, September 29. The film registered a 20% growth over Monday's Rs. 4.50 crore. The latest business takes The Vvaan's India net collection to Rs. 41.77 crore.

The Vvaan Box Office Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra starrer jumps 20% collects Rs, 5,40 cr on Tuesday; reaches Rs. 41.77 crore

The film had entered its first Monday after collecting Rs. 31.75 crore over its opening weekend, with the first weekend comprising Rs. 7.25 crore on Friday, Rs. 10.50 crore on Saturday and Rs. 14 crore on Sunday. After dropping 67.86% on Monday, the film found some momentum on Tuesday. The Rs. 5.40 crore collection marks a 20% increase over the previous day's Rs. 4.50 crore, giving the film some support as it heads into the mid-week phase of its first week.

The Tuesday business came with an overall occupancy of 26.90% across 5,715 shows and 1,405 venues. The occupancy improved significantly over Monday's 14.46%. The Vvaan has now crossed the Rs. 40 crore mark in India net.

The first week's final trajectory will now depend on whether the film can sustain the Tuesday momentum through the remaining weekdays. For now, the Rs. 5.40 crore Tuesday provides a notable recovery after Monday's sharp correction.

 

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection , The Vvaan Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jackie Shroff starrer Kaali Kheti to release in theatres on October 23; poster unveiled

Jackie Shroff starrer Kaali Kheti to release…

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Viral Sensation Ravi Kishan bags solo-lead Hindi film; to star in Mahaveer Jain’s devotional drama

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Viral Sensation Ravi Kishan…

SCOOP: Ramayana makers plan PATHBREAKING pre-Diwali release; Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer expected to release worldwide on November 5

SCOOP: Ramayana makers plan PATHBREAKING…

EXCLUSIVE: Srikanth makers Tushar Hiranandani and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani announce Ragda 25; film based on Indian Army’s first experimental batch of 25 women

EXCLUSIVE: Srikanth makers Tushar…

BREAKING: PVR Inox announces a delicious offer - Buy 4 tickets of Drishyam The Conclusion and get Pav Bhaji free

BREAKING: PVR Inox announces a delicious…

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Nayyi Navelli trailer to be unveiled on September 30; makers plan special welcome with 250 dhols

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Nayyi Navelli…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification