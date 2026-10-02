In November 2022, Drishyam 2 was among the first major films of the post-pandemic era to witness post-midnight and early morning shows, as theatres responded to the tremendous demand for the Ajay Devgn-led thriller. Four years later, history is repeating itself with Drishyam The Conclusion. The much-awaited third instalment of the franchise is all set for a historic opening today, October 2, and the unprecedented demand is already visible in the way exhibitors have opened up post-midnight shows even before release day.

Drishyam The Conclusion mania EXPLODES! Theatres add post-midnight shows BEFORE release; exhibitors asked to match Spider-Man, Dhurandhar The Revenge pricing

Unlike Drishyam 2, where several post-midnight shows were added only in the second half of the opening day, exhibitors have acted much earlier this time. Realizing that the advances for Day 1 are exceptionally strong and anticipating historic collections, several theatres began opening bookings for post-midnight shows as early as October 1, a day before the film's release.

In Mumbai and the surrounding areas, post-midnight shows have been opened at PVR Lower Parel, Cinepolis Seawoods, Metro Inox, Inox R City Ghatkopar, Maxus Borivali, Inox Malad, PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon, PVR Phoenix Market City Kurla, PVR Juhu, PVR Citi Mall Andheri, Inox Sky City Mall Borivali, PVR Chakala, PVR Orion Panvel, PVR Palava, Cinepolis Bhandup, Funcity Big Cinema Ulhasnagar, Inox Raghuleela Kandivali, Cinepolis Andheri, PVR Infiniti Andheri, PVR Infiniti Malad and Miraj Dombivali.

Interestingly, Maxus Bhayander has gone a step further and is showing Drishyam The Conclusion practically round the clock. The cinema has scheduled shows at 12:35 am, 1:05 am, 2:05 am, 3:05 am, 4:05 am and 5:05 am, making it a 24/7 affair for the film.

The trend isn't restricted to Mumbai. In Pune, post-midnight shows have been opened at Inox Megaplex Wakad, PVR Phoenix Market City, Cinepolis Seasons Mall, Inox Chinchwad, PVR Icon The Pavilion, PVR Hinjawadi, PVR Kumar Pacific, Inox Jai Ganesh Akurdi, Inox Royal Heritage Mall, Inox Royal Heritage Mall and Inox Bund Garden Road. In Ahmedabad, the film has also begun getting post-midnight shows at Connplex Prahladnagar, Classic Cinema Gandhinagar, PVR Motera, Connplex SBR, The Cinestar Miniplex SP Ring Road and CLEXA.

More cinemas across different cities are also expected to add post-midnight shows as the day progresses, especially given the strong advance booking response. The unprecedented demand for Drishyam The Conclusion has clearly prompted exhibitors to start adding shows much earlier than they did for Drishyam 2, setting the stage for a potentially historic opening for the franchise.

The other interesting aspect is the high-ticket pricing. Despite the steep rates, there is tremendous demand among audiences to watch Drishyam The Conclusion as soon as possible. As per exhibition sources, theatres have been asked to price tickets for the film on par with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC clears Drishyam The Conclusion WITHOUT a single cut; is 8 minutes longer than Drishyam 2

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