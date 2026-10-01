EXCLUSIVE: Tu Hai Meri Kiran trailer gets a theatrical-first release; to play in cinemas with Drishyam The Conclusion, Digger, Verity and other films

Real-life couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be seen in an intense film later this month, Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The intriguing first look poster was launched today, October 1, and has caught attention due to real-life pairing in such a twisted film. The tagline 'She found a connection; he found an obsession' adds to the madness.

EXCLUSIVE: Tu Hai Meri Kiran trailer gets a theatrical-first release; to play in cinemas with Drishyam The Conclusion, Digger, Verity and other films

Bollywood Hungama has learned that in an unconventional move, the trailer of Tu Hai Meri Kiran will be first released in cinemas. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "It's going to be a huge day at the box office tomorrow, October 2 as audiences are going to throng cinemas to watch new releases like Drishyam The Conclusion, Digger and Verity, as well as holdover releases like The Vvaan, Avengers Endgame: Encore etc. Moreover, it's a film made for the big screen. Hence, the makers have approached cinemas and have requested them to play the trailer in the beginning."

The source added, "The makers are confident that Tu Hai Meri Kiran's trailer will spark a discussion and create curiosity on social media. After a few days, the trailer will then drop digitally."

Bollywood Hungama has also learned that the trailer of Tu Hai Meri Kiran was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on September 16 with a U/A 16+ certificate. The duration of the trailer is 2 minutes and 17 seconds.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is produced by Vishal Rana, Sarvesh Goyal, Ashwani Kumar, Manoj Darak and Nrupal Patel. An Echelon Productions film in association with Pam Studios and And Productions, it is directed by Karan Rawal and releases in cinemas on October 23.

Also Read: Tu Hai Meri Kiran: First Look of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal out; poster unveils release date as October 23, 2026

More Pages: Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection

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