Box Office: Drishyam 3 records INSANE ADVANCES; Ajay Devgn starrer sells over 1 lakh tickets already

The Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 3 has set the box office on fire. As on Tuesday at 1 PM, the Abhishek Pathak directed thriller has sold 1,02,000 tickets across the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - and is fast racing towards the 3,00,000 tickets mark. The film is scoring insane advances all across the board, and the pace is just expected to get better as the release date comes closer.

The film is looking to open around the Rs. 50 crore mark, which is historic to say the least, as that would also mean the biggest ever opening day for Ajay Devgn. The advances as well as the start is expected to be much bigger than Ajay's previous best - Singham Again. The national chains aside, Drishyam 3 is selling tickets like hot cup cakes even in the non national chains like MovieMax and Rajhans.

Every metric is indicating a start of Rs. 50 crore plus for Drishyam 3 and if the reports then land in favour - sky is the limit as it could well mark the first ever Ajay Devgn film to hit the Rs. 300 crore mark, 400 crore mark and who knows, even the 500 crore mark at the box office in India.

Drishyam 3 is the third part of the cult Drishyam franchise, and the story is a follow up to the blockbuster success of Drishyam 2.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection