The actor teams up with director Rohit Jugraj for an intense horror thriller backed by Devgn Films and Panorama Studios.

Ajay Devgn is set to return to the horror genre with a new untitled thriller, marking another collaboration between Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. The film, which also brings filmmaker Rohit Jugraj on board as director, has officially gone on floors today, September 2, 2026. The project follows the successful association between the two production houses, which previously delivered the horror hit Shaitaan and the action drama Raid 2.

Ajay Devgn begins shooting for untitled horror thriller; reunites with Shaitaan makers Panorama Studios

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the upcoming film is expected to explore a dark and atmospheric world driven by mystery, fear and suspense. While details about the plot and the rest of the cast are being kept under wraps, the combination of Devgn and Jugraj has already generated curiosity around the project.

The film is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. With the makers bringing together established names from both the creative and production fronts, the untitled project is positioned as an ambitious addition to the horror thriller space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



Director Rohit Jugraj has worked across multiple genres and mediums during his career. He is known for the popular Punjabi franchise Sardaar Ji and has also explored long-form storytelling with projects including Sony LIV's Chamak and Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. His ability to create distinctive worlds and engaging narratives is expected to play a key role in shaping the upcoming horror thriller.

The new project also marks another step forward in the creative partnership between Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. Their previous collaborations, particularly Shaitaan, have found strong audience response, raising expectations from their latest venture.

With filming now underway, the makers are expected to reveal further details about the cast, storyline and title in the coming months. For now, the combination of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Jugraj, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios promises a fresh cinematic experience rooted in horror, mystery and suspense.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn eyes Southern expansion as Devgn CineX gears up to add 18 screens in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by year end

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