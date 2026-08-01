T-Series marked a significant milestone on Friday as it celebrated 30 years of President & Executive Director Neeraj Kalyan's association with the company, recognising the executive whose leadership has played a defining role in shaping the entertainment giant's growth over the last three decades.

T-Series honours Neeraj Kalyan for 30 years of leadership; Bhushan Kumar calls him a pillar of strength

Having joined the company during a period when the Indian music industry was on the cusp of transformation, Kalyan has been instrumental in steering T-Series through some of its biggest transitions. From the era of physical music formats to the rise of digital streaming, and from domestic success to establishing a formidable global footprint, his strategic vision has helped the company remain ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

Over the years, Kalyan has overseen key areas including music publishing, digital licensing, strategic partnerships and legal affairs, while also helping drive the company's commercial expansion. His leadership has been central to T-Series' emergence as one of the world's leading music labels and a dominant force in Indian cinema.

Paying tribute to Kalyan's three-decade-long journey, T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar acknowledged the executive's invaluable contribution to the organisation's success.

"A true leader doesn't just navigate the future; they create it. Neeraj has been a pillar of strength, a trusted teammate, and a beacon of inspiration for everyone at T-Series over the past three decades. His passion, vision, and unparalleled contributions have been instrumental in transforming T-Series into a global music and film powerhouse. I extend my heartfelt appreciation for his unwavering commitment to our family, and we look forward to honoring his legacy and achieving many more milestones together," said Bhushan Kumar.

Kalyan's tenure has coincided with some of the most transformative phases in the music business, including the rapid adoption of digital platforms and the growing importance of global licensing and strategic collaborations. His ability to anticipate industry shifts and build long-term partnerships has ensured that T-Series continues to strengthen its leadership position not only in India but across international markets.

The celebration serves as both a recognition of Kalyan's remarkable journey and a testament to the role he has played in building T-Series into the global entertainment powerhouse it is today. As the company continues to expand its footprint across music, films and digital content, Kalyan remains one of the key architects behind its sustained growth and long-term vision.

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