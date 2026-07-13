Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Scores an EXCELLENT weekend, all set for DOUBLE DIGIT Monday

Almost four months since Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bollywood has seen its best weekend at the box office. One wouldn’t have really betted a huge number for the comedy franchise prior to release and that was basically just underestimating the power of this hit franchise. Dhamaal was a decent earner, Double Dhamaal was a hit, Total Dhamaal was an even bigger grosser while being a star studded affair (it also featured Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit), and now with Ajay Devgn being a regular partner in this franchise while featuring in the third and the fourth instalment, the numbers have come out to be the best of them all.

As much as Rs. 64.35 crores have been scored in the opening weekend, and that’s an excellent number even if one considers pre-pandemic times. The film opened very well, then saw excellent growth on Saturday and then best of it all, it went on to further rise on Sunday with Rs. 28.15 crores coming in, which is the best single day for any film in 2026 after Dhurandhar The Revenge and Border 2. Basically, the film has been going really crazy in the mass belts and when single screens join the party for an affair like this then anything is possible.

No wonder, the Indra Kumar film is now all set to score another double digit number today and then tomorrow it will anyways rise further due to Blockbuster Tuesday offer. Rs. 100 crores mark will be reached this week itself and then a lifetime of over Rs. 150 crores is there for the taking. Basically the multi-starrer affair has confirmed its hit status already and it’s now a matter of how big does it turn out to be in its final run.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources