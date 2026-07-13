Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Film surpasses Drishyam 2; emerges as Ajay Devgn’s 6th highest opening weekend grosser

Dhamaal 4 has delivered yet another significant box office milestone for Ajay Devgn. After collecting Rs. 64.35 crores during its opening weekend, the comedy entertainer has become the actor's sixth highest opening weekend grosser, overtaking Drishyam 2 and reinforcing Devgn's remarkable consistency at the ticket windows across genres.

The latest instalment of the Dhamaal franchise has slotted into an impressive filmography that includes some of the biggest commercial successes of Ajay Devgn's career. With its Rs. 64.35 crores debut, Dhamaal 4 has edged past Drishyam 2, which had opened to Rs. 64.14 crore, while also comfortably surpassing Total Dhamaal (Rs. 62.40 crores) and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior (Rs. 61.75 crores). It has also moved ahead of Shaitaan, which had registered an opening weekend of Rs. 55.13 crores.

Despite securing the sixth position, Dhamaal 4 narrowly missed breaking into Ajay Devgn's top five biggest openers. The film trails Son Of Sardaar by just Rs. 1.67 crores, suggesting that an even stronger Sunday could have propelled it one place higher in the rankings. Ahead of Son Of Sardaar are Raid 2, which opened to Rs. 73.83 crores, Singham Returns with Rs. 77.69 crores, and Golmaal Again, whose Rs. 87.60 crores opening weekend remains the benchmark among Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainers.

At the summit of the actor's biggest opening weekends continues to be Singham Again, which amassed a phenomenal Rs. 125 crores over its first weekend. The cop drama remains comfortably ahead of the rest of Devgn's filmography, underlining the enduring popularity of the Singham franchise.

The performance of Dhamaal 4 is particularly noteworthy because it has managed to outperform several of Ajay Devgn's critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. By moving ahead of Drishyam 2, one of the actor's most celebrated thrillers, and even eclipsing the opening weekend of Total Dhamaal, the latest instalment has demonstrated that the Dhamaal brand continues to resonate strongly with audiences despite being the fourth film in the franchise.

The latest milestone also highlights Ajay Devgn's versatility as a box office force. His list of biggest opening weekends spans action blockbusters like Singham Again and Singham Returns, comedy entertainers such as Golmaal Again, Son Of Sardaar and Dhamaal 4, thrillers like Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan, historical dramas like Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, and crime dramas like Raid 2. Few Bollywood stars boast such diversity among their highest-grossing openers.

With Dhamaal 4 now firmly established as Ajay Devgn's sixth biggest opening weekend grosser, attention shifts to its weekday performance. If the film maintains its momentum through the coming week, it has every chance of climbing higher among the actor's biggest lifetime grossers, adding yet another successful chapter to his illustrious box office journey.

Ajay Devgn's Highest Opening Weekend grossers at a glance:

Singham Again - Rs. 125 cr

Golmaal Again - Rs. 87.60 cr

Singham Returns - Rs. 77.69 cr

Raid 2 - Rs. 73.83 cr

Son Of Sardaar - Rs. 66.02 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 64.35 cr

Drishyam 2 - Rs. 64.14 cr

Total Dhamaal - Rs. 62.40 cr

Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior - Rs. 61.75 cr

Shaitaan - Rs. 55.13 cr