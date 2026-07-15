Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Prediction: Film heads towards a lifetime collection of Rs. 131–132 crores

Welcome To The Jungle is nearing the final stages of its theatrical run at the domestic box office. The comedy entertainer began its journey with paid previews of Rs. 3.93 crores before opening at Rs. 14.80 crores on Friday.

The film registered strong growth over the weekend, collecting Rs. 20.19 crores on Saturday and Rs. 24.55 crores on Sunday. Including the paid previews, Welcome To The Jungle amassed Rs. 63.47 crores by the end of its opening weekend.

The film held reasonably well on the weekdays, collecting Rs. 8.24 crores on Monday and Rs. 8.68 crores on Tuesday. It concluded its extended first week with a healthy total of Rs. 91.64 crores, including the paid previews.

Welcome To The Jungle continued to attract audiences in its second week and displayed impressive growth over the weekend. It collected Rs. 4.25 crores on its second Friday, followed by Rs. 7.11 crores on Saturday and Rs. 9.17 crores on Sunday. Its second-week collection stood at Rs. 30.52 crores.

The film faced a substantial reduction in screens during its third week but continued to benefit from weekend growth and discounted ticket rates on Tuesday. It collected Rs. 0.85 crore on its third Friday, Rs. 1.54 crores on Saturday and Rs. 1.86 crores on Sunday. After earning Rs. 0.52 crore on Monday, it jumped by 46.15% to collect Rs. 0.76 crore on Tuesday.

Welcome To The Jungle has collected Rs. 127.69 crores at the end of Day 19, including the paid previews. It is expected to finish its third week at around Rs. 128.75–129 crores.

With collections now running at lower levels, the film is likely to add another Rs. 2–3 crores during the remainder of its theatrical run. The lifetime India nett collection of Welcome To The Jungle is predicted to finish in the range of Rs. 131–132 crores.