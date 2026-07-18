Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the dark comedy crime thriller that also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, will have Arshad play the first double role of his career.

The makers of Jeevan Bheema Yojana have announced the release date of the upcoming dark comedy crime thriller. Headlined by Arshad Warsi, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas worldwide next month. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the project marks the first time in Warsi's career that he will be seen in a double role.

Arshad Warsi starrer Jeevan Bheema Yojana to release on August 28

The film revolves around Arshad Warsi's dual characters, Jeevan and Bheema—a debt-ridden common man and his dangerous lookalike—whose lives intersect in unexpected circumstances, leading to a series of chaotic events. Sanjeeda Shaikh plays Yojana, a resourceful wife who devises an ambitious fraud, while Vijay Raaz essays the role of Vinayak, a mysterious man with secrets that gradually unfold.

Sharing details about the film, director Abhishek Dogra said, "Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a film about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision — and then spending the rest of the film paying for it. The genre is dark comedy, but the heart of it is very human. Greed, desperation, love, and the terrible momentum of a lie you can't stop telling. Arshad brings both men to life with a precision that constantly surprised us on set."

Raman Raheja, Director of StarBeam Ventures Ltd and co-producer, also spoke about the project, saying, "This is the first of the multiple releases lined up by StarBeam Ventures Ltd in the next 6-12 months and what better way to start than having the ever-loved Arshad Warsi featuring in a double role for the first time in his career. Audiences will love it."

The announcement adds another project to Arshad Warsi's upcoming slate, with the actor exploring a dual-character narrative for the first time. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, Jeevan Bheema Yojana combines elements of crime, dark humour and family drama, with the story centring on how one decision triggers an increasingly complicated chain of events.

Presented and produced by StarBeam Ventures Ltd (formerly Blue God Entertainment Ltd), Jeevan Bheema Yojana also features Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure in pivotal roles.

With its ensemble cast and a premise built around mistaken identity and deception, Jeevan Bheema Yojana is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 28, 2026.

Also Read: Vir Hirani thanks Arshad Warsi after Pritam and Pedro debut; says, “Having you by my side made all the difference”

More Pages: Jeevan Bheema Yojana Box Office Collection

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