Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Film edges Welcome To The Jungle; emerges as 3rd highest opening weekend grosser of 2026

Dhamaal 4 has added another feather to its cap by emerging as the third highest opening weekend grosser of 2026. After collecting an impressive Rs. 64.35 crores over its first three days, the comedy entertainer has edged past Welcome To The Jungle, which had opened to Rs. 63.47 crore, to claim the No. 3 spot among the year's biggest opening weekends.

The latest instalment of the Dhamaal franchise has continued the series' winning streak, drawing audiences to cinemas with its trademark blend of slapstick comedy, ensemble performances and family-friendly entertainment. While the margin over Welcome To The Jungle is a modest Rs. 1.53 crore, it is enough for Dhamaal 4 to secure a podium finish in what has been a highly competitive year at the box office.

Only two films have managed bigger opening weekends in 2026. Topping the charts is Dhurandhar The Revenge, which remains in a league of its own with a phenomenal Rs. 443 crores opening weekend. The Ranveer Singh starrer has established a benchmark that no other release has come close to matching this year. Holding the second position is Border 2, which debuted with a stellar Rs. 129.89 crores, further underlining the dominance of large-scale event films at the box office.

Behind Dhamaal 4 is Welcome To The Jungle with Rs. 63.47 croress, followed by Bhooth Bangla, which collected Rs. 54.50 crores over its opening weekend. Cocktail 2 completes the list with a strong Rs. 46.76 crores, proving that audiences have continued to support a wide range of genres throughout the year.

The success of Dhamaal 4 is particularly noteworthy as it has outperformed another major comedy entertainer in Welcome To The Jungle while simultaneously becoming the highest-ranked comedy film among the biggest opening weekends of 2026. The film's performance also reinforces the enduring popularity of the Dhamaal franchise, which continues to attract family audiences even after multiple instalments.

With a place among the year's top three opening weekends now secured, the focus shifts to the film's weekday trend. If Dhamaal 4 manages to sustain its momentum in the coming days, it is well-positioned to emerge as one of the biggest box office successes of 2026, adding yet another milestone to one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises.

Top 5 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers of 2026 at a glance:

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 443 cr

Border 2 - Rs. 129.89 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 64.35 cr

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 63.47 cr

Bhooth Bangla - Rs. 54.50 cr

Cocktail 2 - Rs. 46.76 cr