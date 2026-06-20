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Bollywood Hungama » News » Cocktail 2 Box Office: Takes a good opening, all set for Rs. 50 crores+ weekend » Cocktail 2 Box Office: Takes a good opening, all set for Rs. 50 crores+ weekend

Cocktail 2 Box Office: Takes a good opening, all set for Rs. 50 crores+ weekend

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

It was expected that Cocktail 2 will take an opening of Rs. 11-13 crores. Many wondered if this was stretching it too far because romcom genre has just not been finding a double digit opening for last many years. Moreover, comparisons with the OG Cocktail were obviously going to be there. There was a cynical view amongst few around this kind of opening, more so because post Bhooth Bangla, not even a single Bollywood film has seen a hearty start at the box office.

Cocktail 2 Box Office: Takes a good opening, all set for Rs. 50 crores+ weekend

However, ground reality is very different from what (so called) experts at social media have to say. There was a good buzz around the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, especially at the upmarket urban centres where content like this has more demand. In fact, the franchise quotient was anyways finding an edge and the songs were finding find popularity as well (yes, even the original ones).

The results were there to be seen as the film started seeing audience from the morning shows itself, something which had actually gone extinct with 90% of the movies today which start seeing footfalls only post afternoon. Here, the trending was better and then with positive word of mouth, the evening and night shows actually started getting almost full, something that we haven’t seen for long. Result? The first day collections stand at Rs. 13.10 crores, which is good and even higher than the upper end of the prediction.

With advance in place for Saturday and Sunday as well, and audience word of mouth spreading well, a weekend of over Rs. 50 crores is there on the cards.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection , Cocktail 2 Movie Review

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