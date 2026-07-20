After remaining unreleased for nearly four years, Pooja Meri Jaan, starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, is finally set to reach audiences through streaming. The thriller has officially found a platform on ZEE5, bringing an end to years of uncertainty surrounding its release. While the streaming service has announced the film as part of its upcoming content slate, the official premiere date is yet to be revealed.

Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi starrer Pooja Meri Jaan set to stream on ZEE5 after four-year delay

Directed by Navjot Gulati and produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films banner, Pooja Meri Jaan was originally planned as a direct-to-digital release on JioCinema. However, following the merger of JioCinema with Disney+ Hotstar, the film's release plans were stalled, leaving its future uncertain for an extended period. The prolonged delay reportedly left both the cast and makers frustrated as the project remained in limbo.

Alongside Pooja Meri Jaan, ZEE5 also announced an extensive Hindi content slate featuring several new films and series. Upcoming shows include Kambli, inspired by the life of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, The Scam: Leaked, Coffee King, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 hosted by R. Madhavan, and the return of the classic Zee Horror Show. Popular franchises such as Rangbaaz, Janaawar, and Bakaiti are also returning with new seasons.

The platform's film lineup includes Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy, Bandar featuring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Vaani Kapoor's Sarvgunn Sampann, as well as Ghamasaan, Ikroop, and Dalimb.

Earlier this year, director Navjot Gulati spoke about the emotional and professional impact of the prolonged delay. He revealed that his father, who passed away in 2024, spent the final months of his life asking when the film would be released. The filmmaker also alleged that co-producer Amar Kaushik stopped responding to his calls and messages after October 2025. Navjot claimed the film was held back due to a pricing dispute, alleging that Maddock Films was unwilling to sell it below its expected valuation. He further questioned why a theatrical release was never explored, citing Vadh 2 as an example of an OTT-backed film that eventually made it to cinemas.

According to Navjot, the delay has adversely affected his career, as producers have become hesitant to collaborate with him while his completed debut film remained unreleased. He even expressed willingness to buy back the film himself if the producers chose not to move forward. Pooja Meri Jaan explores the themes of stalking and cybercrime and also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The film completed shooting and post-production by the end of 2022.

Also Read: Navjot Gulati SLAMS Maddock Films over delay of Pooja Meri Jaan release: “They don’t care about the small films”

More Pages: Pooja Meri Jaan Box Office Collection

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