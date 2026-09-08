This week will see the release of Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The thriller has managed to catch attention due to the casting, association of director Priyadarshan and the intriguing trailer. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Haiwaan is 164 minutes long; CBFC replaces word with ‘Kamina’; replaces ‘derogatory’ term with ‘Girlfriend’

The Central Board of Film Certification has passed Haiwaan with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, they asked for certain cuts. A visual in the beginning of the film was 'suitably modified'. In the second half of the film, a word was deleted and replaced with 'Kamina'. In the post-interval portion, a 'derogatory' word was deleted and replaced with 'Girlfriend'. Somewhere in the middle of the movie, a 'derogatory' sentence was deleted and replaced with 'Dimaag ki vaat laga ke rakh di'. Thankfully, no visual cuts were enforced. Hence, all the thrilling and action packed visuals have been left untouched by the Examining Committee of the CBFC.

Once these changes were made, the CBFC passed the film today, that is, September 8. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 164.07 minutes. In other words, Haiwaan is 2 hours, 44 minutes and 7 seconds.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sayami Kher. It releases on September 11.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan opens up about performing his own action scenes in Haiwaan: “It was raw and kind of violent”

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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