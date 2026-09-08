Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups may not have delivered the theatrical outcome that was expected of a film of its scale, but its post-theatrical journey is far from settled. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that conversations with streaming platforms are currently underway, with the makers exploring their options for the film’s digital release.

Toxic OTT Rights: Streaming platforms in discussions, but deal figures are pure speculation

The development comes amid widespread reports suggesting that the value of Toxic’s digital rights has taken a sharp hit following its theatrical performance. However, at this stage, there is no confirmed OTT deal or officially established figure, and several numbers doing the rounds in the industry should be treated as speculative.

An industry source familiar with the ongoing discussions told Bollywood Hungama, “There are conversations happening with streaming platforms, but nothing has been locked yet. The figures being discussed or reported at the moment should not be treated as the final deal value. The team is evaluating the offers and looking at what makes the most sense for the film.”

The distinction is important, particularly because Toxic entered the market with considerable expectations. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and featuring Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth, the film was mounted as a large-scale theatrical event. Its box office trajectory, however, fell short of the expectations surrounding it.

Recent reports have claimed that an earlier OTT offer was significantly higher than what platforms may currently be willing to pay. Some reports have even put the potential revised value at around Rs. 30 crores. However, Bollywood Hungama understands that no such figure should currently be presented as a concluded deal.

The streaming market has also become considerably more cautious in recent times, with platforms increasingly assessing theatrical performance, audience response and long-term streaming value before committing large sums to films.

For Toxic, therefore, the OTT chapter remains a work in progress. While the theatrical run may have changed the commercial conversation around the film, the eventual streaming deal will only become clear once negotiations conclude.

An industry source familiar with the ongoing discussions tells Bollywood Hungama, "While Toxic may not have delivered the theatrical run that was expected, the film continues to generate considerable curiosity, particularly around its digital premiere. Conversations with multiple platforms are currently underway, but no deal has been locked yet. Importantly, the figures being circulated in the market at this stage are purely speculative."

For now, any specific figure being circulated should be considered an unconfirmed industry estimate rather than a final OTT deal value.

Also Read: How Toxic’s REJECTION helped Hanuman Ansh Explode: Devotional film was postponed by a week due to Spider-Man; makers resorted to BOGO on release day before the film began its HISTORIC run

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