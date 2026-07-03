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Bollywood Hungama » News » Alpha Opening Day Box Office Estimate: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari starrer opens at Rs. 9 crores » Alpha Opening Day Box Office Estimate: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari starrer opens at Rs. 9 crores

Alpha Opening Day Box Office Estimate: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari starrer opens at Rs. 9 crores

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari led Alpha has taken a good start at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the YRF Spy Universe film has collected in the range of Rs. 8.75 crore to Rs. 9.50 crore on Friday, surpassing all pre-release expectations.

The film has collected Rs. 5 crore nett in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox & Cinepolis, accounting to 60 per cent of the total business. The film’s Day 1 was made possible by YRF’s aggressive distribution strategy and popular weekend pricing strategy. Despite mixed word of mouth, the distribution team secured an unprecedented release size for a film like Alpha, which had faced significant pre-release negativity & scepticism from exhibitors. The sheer scale of the release caught the trade by surprise and played a crucial role in delivering a strong opening.

The eyes are now on the surge in business over the weekend, as the reviews are not up to the mark and the costs are on the higher side of triple-digit. The film needs to show a strong trend over the next two days and then hold strong on the weekdays to have a respectable finish.

The start is good, and the biz on Saturday will give a clearer idea of where the film is headed

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection , Alpha Movie Review

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